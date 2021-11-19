Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana price to aim for new all-time high at $325 if bulls enter at critical support
Solana price is approaching a critical support level that could determine the near-term outlook for SOL. The Ethereum-killer continues to present a bullish outlook with its next optimistic target at $325, but if the crucial foothold fails to hold, the token could be at risk of a 34% decline.
Chainlink price to provide sell opportunity before LINK continues its 20% crash
Chainlink price has seen a massive descent over the past week, and from the looks of it, the bearish regime has a higher probability of continuing. With the big crypto showing weakness, altcoins, including LINK, are likely correct to stable support levels.
Floki Inu forms buy opportunity after flash-crash, FLOKI targets $0.00025
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Floki Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how FLOKI could be be ready to surge.
Axie Infinity price to steepen its downtrend as AXS eyes 20% correction
Axie Infinity price has been on a steady downtrend since November 6 after multiple failed attempts to rally higher. This correction has pushed AXS below a crucial level and hints that a further downswing is likely.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.