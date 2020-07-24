Flexacoin Market Update: FXC/USD 40% rally rockets towards $0.004, double-top pattern spotted

- Flexacoin 40% rally in 24 hours stalls before hitting $0.004.
- A reversal is anticipated following the formation of a double-top pattern.
Flexacoin (FXC) is the top 100’s biggest double-digit gainer in the last 24 hours. Generally, the cryptocurrency market has been trending higher in the last 48 hours, FXC/USD bulls have really outperformed themselves. Towards the end of the second week of July, Flexacoin embraced support at $0.0032 following a retreat from highs close to $0.004.
Recovery has been steady since then with the altcoin stepping above several hurdles including $0.0034, both the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA in the 4-hour range as well as $0.0036. The rally in the last 24 hours massively extended the price action upwards while using the aforementioned moving averages as stepping stones.
At the moment, FXC/USD is teetering at $0.003919 after taking down the resistance at $0.0038. The bullish momentum is likely to stall within a whisker of $0.0040 according to the prevailing technical picture. The RSI is starting to retreat after rising to a weekly high of 61.84. If its trend remains unchanged in the current and upcoming sessions, expect bearish pressure to increase.
Meanwhile, the formation of a double-top pattern hints that a reversal is around the corner. Usually patterns like this signal the end of an elongated bullish trend in favor of a reversal. In this case, losses from the current price level would retest support at $0.0036, the 50 SMA at $0.003539 and 100 SMA at $0.003518. The primary support is highlighted at $0.0032.
Read more: Altcoin Market Update: Flexacoin, Digibyte and Maker dominate the proceedings this Thursday
FXC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
