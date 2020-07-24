Flexacoin Market Update: FXC/USD 40% rally rockets towards $0.004, double-top pattern spotted

Flexacoin 40% rally in 24 hours stalls before hitting $0.004.

A reversal is anticipated following the formation of a double-top pattern.

Flexacoin (FXC) is the top 100’s biggest double-digit gainer in the last 24 hours. Generally, the cryptocurrency market has been trending higher in the last 48 hours, FXC/USD bulls have really outperformed themselves. Towards the end of the second week of July, Flexacoin embraced support at $0.0032 following a retreat from highs close to $0.004.

Recovery has been steady since then with the altcoin stepping above several hurdles including $0.0034, both the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA in the 4-hour range as well as $0.0036. The rally in the last 24 hours massively extended the price action upwards while using the aforementioned moving averages as stepping stones.

At the moment, FXC/USD is teetering at $0.003919 after taking down the resistance at $0.0038. The bullish momentum is likely to stall within a whisker of $0.0040 according to the prevailing technical picture. The RSI is starting to retreat after rising to a weekly high of 61.84. If its trend remains unchanged in the current and upcoming sessions, expect bearish pressure to increase.

Meanwhile, the formation of a double-top pattern hints that a reversal is around the corner. Usually patterns like this signal the end of an elongated bullish trend in favor of a reversal. In this case, losses from the current price level would retest support at $0.0036, the 50 SMA at $0.003539 and 100 SMA at $0.003518. The primary support is highlighted at $0.0032.

FXC/USD 4-hour chart