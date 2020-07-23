Altcoin Market Update: Flexacoin, Digibyte and Maker dominate the proceedings this Thursday

Flexacoin flexes impressive price growth, aims for the 0.004-level.

DGB/USD and MKR/USD continue their impressive bullish rally.

Flexacoin

FXC/USDT daily chart

Open: 0.00347

0.00347 Current Price: 0.00396

FXC/USDT flew off the SMA 20 curve as the price jumped up from 0.00347 TO 0.00396. The price looks to cross the 0.004 psychological level, however, they need to overcome the 0.00397 resistance level first. The price is trending above the triangle formation and has healthy support at 0.00376 and 0.00362.

Digibyte

DGB/USD daily chart

Open : $0.02245

: $0.02245 Current Price: $0.02605

DGB/USD tied together four straight bullish days. The price jumped from $0.02245 to $0.02605 and crossed above the 20-day Bollinger Band. The price has healthy support at $0.0248 and $0.02245. The RSI is on the verge of entering the overbought zone, which could trigger a bearish correction.

Maker

MKR/USD daily chart

Open: $486.50

$486.50 Current Price: $533

MKR/USD crossed the $500 psychological level this Thursday. The price is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band, while the MACD shows increasing bullish market momentum. The price faces strong resistance at $552.14. On the downside, healthy support lies at $524 and $511.



