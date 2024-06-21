Fidelity filed an amended spot Ethereum ETF S-1 draft with the SEC amid expectations that other issuers will submit their filings on Friday.

Ethereum could see mass adoption if pitched to traditional investors as disruptor to Big Tech.

Ethereum bullish view still in play as long-term holders continue accumulation.

Ethereum is down by 1% on Friday as prospective spot ETH ETF issuers begin pouring in their updated S-1 filings after the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) commented on them last week. Meanwhile, ETH long-term holders have continued accumulating the number one altcoin amid potential ETH tailwinds in the year's second half.

Daily digest market movers: Amended Ethereum ETF S-1s, ETH tailwinds

Fidelity filed its updated spot ETH ETF S-1 draft with the SEC on Friday, disclosing a seed investment of $4.7 million. This comes after Bitwise filed its draft and launched an Ethereum ad earlier in the week.

According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the remaining prospective spot ETH ETF issuers will file their amended S-1s today. Then the SEC will "let issuers know about any final changes and effectiveness (aka final approval)." He maintained his predictions with July 2 as over/under for the ETFs to launch.

Balchunas also suggested that a narrative that would help explain Ethereum to non-crypto natives is pitching it as a "decentralized internet for decentralized applications." He mentioned that most people aren't comfortable with Big Tech's control, and framing Ethereum as the solution will help onboard traditional investors. "This is an easy, wide net way to frame it to outsiders," said Balchunas.

According to a Bloomberg report, Standard Chartered is planning to open a spot trading desk in London for Ethereum and Bitcoin. This would make the company one of the first global banks to allow spot ETH trading. The crypto spot trading desk will operate as part of Standard's FX trading unit.

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan predicts that the second half of the year will provide several ETH tailwinds, including:

Significant New Demand: Pending ETF approval

Constrained Supply: Limited-to-zero net issuance

Improved Regulatory Clarity: Based on ETF approval or the SEC dropping its Consensys lawsuit

Radically Improved Throughput: The market is yet to realize the importance of the Dencun upgrade or the real rise of Layer 2s

Significantly Improved UX: Base

Institutional Adoption: Firms like BlackRock embracing public blockchains will build first on Ethereum

And several others.

ETH technical analysis: Ethereum's bullish view still in play following accumulation

Ethereum is trading around $3,480 on Friday as the top altcoin has seen over $30.9 million in liquidations. ETH's long liquidations are at $24.6 million, while short liquidations are at $6.23 million.

During bull markets, long-term holders (LTH) usually begin to sell portions of the holdings they purchased over time.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, BTC LTH began selling in January as Bitcoin's price rose to new highs, while ETH LTH continued accumulating. Some possible reasons are the imminent launch of spot ETH ETFs, which could cause a price boost, increased yields through ETH staking and restaking protocols, and ETH not yet reaching a new all-time high.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart

As a result, ETH there's a high chance that ETH could rally in the coming weeks. A move above the $3,900 resistance will give credence to the bullish view and may see ETH rallying to set a new all-time high above $4,878.

However, a breach of the $3,300 level would invalidate the bullish thesis.