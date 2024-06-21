- Fidelity filed an amended spot Ethereum ETF S-1 draft with the SEC amid expectations that other issuers will submit their filings on Friday.
- Ethereum could see mass adoption if pitched to traditional investors as disruptor to Big Tech.
- Ethereum bullish view still in play as long-term holders continue accumulation.
Ethereum is down by 1% on Friday as prospective spot ETH ETF issuers begin pouring in their updated S-1 filings after the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) commented on them last week. Meanwhile, ETH long-term holders have continued accumulating the number one altcoin amid potential ETH tailwinds in the year's second half.
Daily digest market movers: Amended Ethereum ETF S-1s, ETH tailwinds
Fidelity filed its updated spot ETH ETF S-1 draft with the SEC on Friday, disclosing a seed investment of $4.7 million. This comes after Bitwise filed its draft and launched an Ethereum ad earlier in the week.
Also read: Ethereum ETF issuers launch marketing campaign with slight dig at TradFi
According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the remaining prospective spot ETH ETF issuers will file their amended S-1s today. Then the SEC will "let issuers know about any final changes and effectiveness (aka final approval)." He maintained his predictions with July 2 as over/under for the ETFs to launch.
Balchunas also suggested that a narrative that would help explain Ethereum to non-crypto natives is pitching it as a "decentralized internet for decentralized applications." He mentioned that most people aren't comfortable with Big Tech's control, and framing Ethereum as the solution will help onboard traditional investors. "This is an easy, wide net way to frame it to outsiders," said Balchunas.
According to a Bloomberg report, Standard Chartered is planning to open a spot trading desk in London for Ethereum and Bitcoin. This would make the company one of the first global banks to allow spot ETH trading. The crypto spot trading desk will operate as part of Standard's FX trading unit.
Read more: Ethereum ETFs may not cause upward surge in ETH price as many expect
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan predicts that the second half of the year will provide several ETH tailwinds, including:
- Significant New Demand: Pending ETF approval
- Constrained Supply: Limited-to-zero net issuance
- Improved Regulatory Clarity: Based on ETF approval or the SEC dropping its Consensys lawsuit
- Radically Improved Throughput: The market is yet to realize the importance of the Dencun upgrade or the real rise of Layer 2s
- Significantly Improved UX: Base
- Institutional Adoption: Firms like BlackRock embracing public blockchains will build first on Ethereum
And several others.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum's bullish view still in play following accumulation
Ethereum is trading around $3,480 on Friday as the top altcoin has seen over $30.9 million in liquidations. ETH's long liquidations are at $24.6 million, while short liquidations are at $6.23 million.
Also read: Global Ethereum ETFs experience surge in net inflows as Hashdex files for combined spot ETH and Bitcoin ETF
During bull markets, long-term holders (LTH) usually begin to sell portions of the holdings they purchased over time.
According to data from IntoTheBlock, BTC LTH began selling in January as Bitcoin's price rose to new highs, while ETH LTH continued accumulating. Some possible reasons are the imminent launch of spot ETH ETFs, which could cause a price boost, increased yields through ETH staking and restaking protocols, and ETH not yet reaching a new all-time high.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
As a result, ETH there's a high chance that ETH could rally in the coming weeks. A move above the $3,900 resistance will give credence to the bullish view and may see ETH rallying to set a new all-time high above $4,878.
However, a breach of the $3,300 level would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP struggles to make comeback above $0.50 as Ripple CEO will face trial
XRP remains range-bound under the $0.50 resistance on Friday after news that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will have to face a trial in California regarding some statements he made in 2017.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation.
1Inch looks poised for downward correction
1inch price moves lower by 3% on Friday after being rejected by the 200-day Exponential Moving Average on Thursday. On-chain data shows a decline in Development Activity, signaling negative sentiment among 1INCH investors.
LayerZero ZRO token tumbles 24% in 24 hours, hit by airdrop-related controversy
LayerZero’s ZRO token airdrop went live on Thursday, with a claiming mechanism called Proof of Donation. The team requires 10 cents in USDC, USDT or Ether per ZRO token with the aim to weed out manipulative Sybil entities.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin (BTC) appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation. Technical indicators suggest BTC might experience a 3% correction in the near term before continuing its upward trajectory.