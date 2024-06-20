- Ethereum ETF issuer Bitwise launches ad marketing its spot ETH ETF.
- ETH restaking and rehypothecation have been on an upward trend since April.
- Ethereum's open interest decline could help cool rising volatility.
Ethereum's (ETH) price is down about 1% on Thursday following a Bitwise Ethereum ad that slightly poked fun at traditional finance. Meanwhile, Ethereum restaking has continued to grow amid potential systemic risks.
Daily digest market movers: Bitwise Ethereum ad, restaking risks
As the potential launch of spot ETH ETF draws closer, issuers have begun launching marketing campaigns in a bid to capture the market. Bitwise released a 40-second marketing ad on Thursday comparing Ethereum's ability to move assets 24/7 daily across the globe against traditional finance's seven-hour and weekend time limitations.
Also read: Ethereum ETFs may not cause upward surge in ETH price as many expect
Bitwise earlier filed its updated S-1 draft with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday after the agency commented on it last Friday.
Nate Geraci, President of the ETF Store, expects other issuers to send in their updated S-1s before the end of the week. He also speculated that spot ETH ETFs could launch before July 4.
Unlike Big Finance, Ethereum doesn't clock out at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/0gCJi3wlXp— Bitwise (@BitwiseInvest) June 20, 2024
According to data from IntoTheBlock, 16.3% of all staked ETH is being restaked in protocols like Eigen Layer, Symbiotic and Karak. The restaking data also shows that ETH's rehypothecation ratio — the ratio of ETH that has been restaked more than once in multiple protocols — is at 3.34%, up from 0.29% in early April.
Read more: Global Ethereum ETFs experience surge in net inflows as Hashdex files for combined spot ETH and Bitcoin ETF
Restaking helps extend Ethereum's security to other applications, but it also introduces systemic risks that may compromise the safety of the Main chain. Hence, users may need to track such numbers to understand their effect on investment decisions.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum volatility could drop amid signs of a rally
Ethereum traded around $3,500 on Thursday, with a total liquidation of $24.71 million. ETH's long liquidations are at $13.35 million, and shorts are at $11.36 million.
Ethereum open interest (OI) declined by about $2 billion after reaching an all-time high of $13 billion on June 5, according to data from CryptoQuant. Open interest is the total number of long and short positions in the market. A significant increase in open interest may lead to higher volatility in the market, while a drop may result in calmer markets.
ETH's new OI high comes despite Ethereum's price not yet reaching a new all-time high, leading to increased volatility and liquidations. The drop in OI could calm the market temporarily as the anticipation for spot ETH ETFs builds on.
Also read: Spot Ethereum ETF anticipation wipes nearly $70 million worth of ETH
The ETH Taker Buy Sell ratio also supports the bullish sentiment. The ratio measures the volume of buyers and sellers in the derivatives market. A value above 1 indicates that bullish sentiment is dominant, while a value below 1 shows that traders are more bearish.
The 7-day moving average of the ETH Taker Buy Sell ratio is at 0.99 on June 20, recovering from a sharp drop to 0.95 on June 12. This indicates traders are gradually becoming bullish.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
The bullish sentiment from traders coupled with the potential launch of spot Ethereum ETFs may see ETH tackle the $3,900 resistance level and move further above this cycle's high of $4,093. A breach below the $3,300 support level would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
