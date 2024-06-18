- Hashdex filed for a market-weighted ETF that will track both spot Ethereum and Bitcoin prices.
- Ethereum exchange reserves approach an all-time low following massive inflows across global ETH ETFs.
- Ethereum's decline is likely caused by high correlation with Bitcoin and short-term speculative trading.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 3% on Tuesday as Hashdex submitted a market-weighted crypto ETF to the SEC, aiming to track the price of ETH and Bitcoin. Additionally, global investors have increasingly purchased ETH ETFs amid declining exchange reserves.
Daily digest market movers: Combined ETH & BTC ETFs, Global Ethereum ETF net inflow
Hashdex submitted a 19b-4 filing for a combined spot BTC and ETH ETF, Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF. According to the filing, Bitcoin will account for 70.54% and Ethereum 29.46% of the Index's weight.
Also read: Spot Ethereum ETF anticipation wipes nearly $70 million worth of ETH
Hashdex's crypto index filings come after the asset manager withdrew its initial spot ETH ETF application on May 24, a day after the SEC approved 19b-4 filings of similar products from eight other issuers, including VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Invesco & Galaxy, BlackRock, 21Shares, Fidelity, Grayscale and Bitwise.
While the SEC has yet to approve S-1 registration statements that will enable these issuers to launch spot ETH ETFs for trading, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed that the SEC has already sent in their first round of comments on the drafts. He also speculated that ETH ETFs could go live on or before July 2.
On the other hand, Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Asset Research at Van Eck, said, "Hedge funds are front-running the ETH ETF approvals." He made this claim by citing data from K33 Research, which shows that the 4-week net flow of global ETH ETFs has reached 86,472 ETH.
Read more: Ethereum resumes downtrend as Canada sees another staked ETH ETF launch
Additionally, Ethereum exchange reserve has dropped significantly, reaching an eight-year low. In other words, ETH on exchanges has reached its lowest level since the number one altcoin became mainstream.
Meanwhile, Ethereum reached new heights in Q1 2024 in terms of total transaction count. The total number of transactions in the whole Ethereum ecosystem reached over 800 million in Q1 2024, an 85% growth YoY.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum's downward pressure may be caused by Bitcoin
Ethereum is trading around $3,420 on Tuesday following massive liquidations across the crypto market. ETH liquidations reached over $91.07 million in the past 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $74.11 million and shorts at $16.96 million, according to data from Coinglass.
Despite several market catalysts, including buying pressure across global ETH ETFs, declining exchange reserves, and imminent spot ETH ETF approval, Ethereum's price is still lagging.
Also read: Ethereum ETFs could go live before July 2 after SEC send issuers comments on S-1s
One reason may be Bitcoin's increasing dominance over the crypto market, which is now at 52%. A decline in the number one digital asset often causes a decline in the price of ETH and other crypto assets, signaling a high positive correlation. Bitcoin has been on a downward trend in the past week, and ETH has followed it in the same move.
Another reason for the decline may be a speculative move from traders shorting ETH in the short term due to the wider crypto market outlook.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
The $3,300 support remains key for ETH in the coming days. A breach below this level may cause ETH to sustain a further downward movement. A breakout above the $3,900 resistance is key to validating any potential bullish move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP breaks past $0.50 resistance as Ripple holders await lawsuit outcome with new developments at SEC
XRP trades in the red on Tuesday as Ripple (XRP) holders are awaiting developments in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against the firm with the case drawing to a close.
TRUMP holders take profits, leaving supply on exchanges near six-month high
TRUMP whales have sold the meme coin and realized gains on Tuesday, on-chain data shows. The meme coin price falls sharply, wiping out 45% of its value in the past seven days.
Is the Bitcoin price bottom here?
Bitcoin price is currently supported by the 1-day to 1-week UTXO Age Bands. On-chain data suggests that crowd FOMO is calming down, signaling a potential BTC price bottom.
Spot Ethereum ETF anticipation wipes nearly $70 million worth of ETH Premium
The cryptocurrency market has been on a downtrend for nearly two weeks but Monday’s events showcased how impatient Ethereum (ETH) investors are. In a downtrending market, traders are usually looking for signs of reversal to maximize profits.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.