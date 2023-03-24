As of March 22, the Fed's balance sheet surged by nearly $94.5 billion — a $297 billion increase from the last week when the banking crisis started.
New QE hopes boost Bitcoin price
Overall, the U.S. central bank's liabilities increased by $393 billion in the last two weeks to $8.734 trillion. That is closer to the all-time high of $8.95 trillion a year ago when the Fed started its quantitative tightening program and reduced its assets by $600 billion.
Federal Reserve balance sheet as on March 24. Source: FRED
The Fed released the data on March 23, coinciding with Bitcoin (BTC $28,052) price rallying 5.5% toward $29,000. The rise occurred amid speculations that the Fed's expanding balance sheet results from quantitative easing (QE).
BTC/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView
But the Fed did not use new dollar reserves to purchase long-term treasuries. Instead, the central bank dropped its U.S. Treasury holdings by $3.5 billion to $7.937 trillion, suggesting that quantitative tightening is still in place to curb inflation.
On the other hand, Fed's balance sheet grew because it dispatched short-term loans to the ailing banking sector.
Notably, as of March 22, the Fed slashed the usage of its "discount window," which helps commercial banks manage short-term liquidity needs, by $42 billion. Instead, it allocated the same $42 billion to its brand new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).
Federal Reserve BTFP funding reserves. Source: FRED
The other $60 billion went to the Fed's swaps facility that provides liquidity to offshore banks.
Foreign official repo agreements at the Fed. Source: FRED
The Fed's tightening policy and lending facilities to regional and offshore banks risk drying up cash liquidity. This may boost the dollar's valuation versus other top foreign currencies, which, in turn, could push Bitcoin's price lower in the short term.
Interestingly, the U.S. dollar index has gained 1.5% since the Fed's balance sheet update.
DXY daily price chart. Source: TradingView
Has the banking crisis peaked?
The ongoing credit crisis may not have peaked despite Fed's $393 billion emergency lending to banks, however, if one considers Janet Yellen's blurred outlook on depositors' insurance.
On March 21, the U.S. Treasury Secretary confirmed protecting uninsured depositors over $250,000 "if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs" such as those witnessed in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
But Yellen did a U-turn the next day in her statements to the Senate that she had not considered “blanket insurance or guarantees of deposits.” The bank stocks tanked in response to her statement, resulting in another U-turn.
KBW Nasdaq Bank Index weekly performance chart. Source: TradingView
Yellen then told the House on March 23 that the authorities "would be prepared to take additional actions if warranted."
In any case, the market will need to wait for the balance sheet data next week to determine whether or not the Fed's liabilities are declining.
But if these emergency lending facilities keep rising after more bank collapses, then QE will be inevitable, similar to what happened after the 2008 global financial crisis.
BTC price technicals hint at $40K
An expanding balance sheet — with or without QE — has proven bullish for Bitcoin in the past. This correlation will continue if the banking crisis deepens, according to Stack Hodler, the author of crypto-focused Stack Macro newsletter.
Fed balance sheet versus Bitcoin price performance. Source: TradingView
"BTFP, Swap Lines, TPI - It's All QE," the analyst noted, adding:
It all leads to balance sheet expansion and fiat currency dilution despite plenty of Central Bank fans that will tell you otherwise.
From a technical perspective, Bitcoin price is well-positioned for a run-up toward $40,000 by June, or 50% higher from today's price.
BTC/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView
As illustrated above, the upside target originates from Bitcoin's inverse-head-and-shoulders (IH&S) breakout setup on the weekly chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How XRP whales are preparing for Ripple win against SEC
Ripple has garnered support from several experts and influencers on crypto Twitter in its legal battle with the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Messari CEO Ryan Selkis expressed his support for the payment giant in a recent tweet.
Arbitrum airdrop flops, but ARB still makes it to a commendable all-time high. Here’s what happened
The token launch for Arbitrum was quite bumpy, to say the least after users could not claim their airdrop tokens for the first one hour post-launch. The turn of events was very disappointing, given that users had been waiting for a week for the highly-advertised ARB airdrop.
Do Kwon faces fraud charges in New York, LUNA price recovers from 9% crash
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is set to face more charges in the United States in addition to the ones that already exist against him. The arrest of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Terra will finally allow the fraud proceedings to begin.
Coinbase CEO calls for action in electing pro-crypto lawmakers following SEC Wells notice
Brian Armstrong urged crypto proponents to “contact their congressman, donate to pro-crypto candidates, show up at town halls” in an effort to achieve clear rules for crypto. The CEO of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has renewed calls for crypto users to “elect pro-crypto candidates.”
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.