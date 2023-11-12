- Fantom price has broken a weekly trend, rising to auction for $0.3311 at the time of writing.
- FTM could extend the gains 35% over the next few weeks before confronting the supply barrier extending from $0.4449 to $0.5262.
- A weekly break and close below $0.2390 would invalidate the bullish thesis, putting the $0.1530 range low on the table.
Fantom (FTM) price is trading with a bullish bias in the weekly timeframe, with a sustained series of higher highs as the broader market rallies. More gains could be in the cards for the cryptocurrency over the coming weeks as chatter about the binging of a bull market continue to brew.
Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC rages on, $40,000 may not be hopium after all
Fantom price could rise 35% over the next few weeks
Fantom (FTM) price could have more gains incoming on the higher timeframe after breaking the weekly trend. Using the $0.2390 support level as the jumping off point, the altcoin could break past the $0.3839 resistance level, steered by increased buying pressure, to test the supply zone, 35% above current levels.
The supply zone extends from $0.4449 to $0.5262, marking a region where FTM expects massive selling pressure on the weekly timeframe. Here, Fantom price could either stall or reverse, as sellers are concentrated within the order block.
For confirmation of the primary trend (uptrend as seen in the weekly chart), however, Fantom price must break and close above the midline (mean threshold) of the supply zone, at $0.4859. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extrapolate for FTM to tag the $0.7836 resistance level, rendering the supply zone a bullish breaker.
In highly ambitious cases, the gains could increase for Fantom price, rising past the aforementioned supplier congestion levels to test the Fair value Gap (FVG) stretching from $0.8694 to $1.0605.
This FVG is significant for FTM, indicating a sort of magnetic pull for Fantom price as it represents an inefficiency or imbalance that needs to be filled. Once the price tags this order block, it could either reverse after filling the orders or continue north. For the latter to take place, Fantom price must break and close above the midline (consequential encroachment) of the FVG at $0.9632 on the weekly timeframe.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding above 50 is a good sign, pointing to a strong price strength. Also, that it is below the 70 level means there is still room to the north before we can start talking about the risks of an overbought asset.
The Awesome Oscillator also supports the bullish outlook for Fantom price, showing a sustained streak of green histogram bars, evidence of bulls dominating the FTM market. These indicators add credence to the bullish thesis after the breakout.
FTM/USDT 1-week chart
Conversely, selling pressure from the supply zone and the $0.3839 supplier congesting level could cause a correction in Fantom prices, sending it down below the weekly trendline. A break and close below the $0.2390 on the weekly chart would invalidate the bullish thesis, bringing the $0.1530 range low into focus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Justin Sun confirms Poloniex hack, assures users of 100% reimbursement
Tron founder Justin Sun's Poloniex exchange has been confirmed to be hacked for $125 million. Sun announced that the hacker would receive a 5% white hat bounty if they returned the stolen funds within the next seven days, post which authorities would be involved.
Cardano could face downward correction as whale activity signals increasing selling pressure
Cardano network’s whale transactions valued at $1 million and higher, spiked between November 3 and 9. ADA noted large spikes in net realized losses, signaling an impending correction in Cardano price.
BTC rallies to $37,900, fuels bullish outlook among Bitcoin traders
Bitcoin price rallied to $37,900 for the first time in a year and half on expectations that US regulators are moving to approve a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
BTC crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits – before then recovering quickly – others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.