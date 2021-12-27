Experts believe that Bitcoin price could explode, hitting $200,000 in 2022

- Thomas Lee, a crypto analyst, has doubled his prediction for Bitcoin price, from $100,000 to $200,000 in 2022.
- Analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and supported Lee's prediction, plotting a similar path for BTC.
- Proponents state that Bitcoin cycles have been broken; shorter ones replace grand multi-year cycles with high liquidity.
Bitcoin price reclaimed its old high above $51,000 and fueled a bullish narrative among investors. Analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and set a new target above $200,000 for 2022.
Bitcoin price continues its uptrend, and analysts set new price targets
As Bitcoin price makes a comeback above $51,000, analysts are bullish on the asset's price. Following a five-week sell-off, Bitcoin's price has made a comeback and reclaimed its recent high above $51,000.
Tom Lee, a managing partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors, has predicted that Bitcoin price could hit a high above $200,000 in 2022. Nicholas Merten, a popular crypto analyst, supported Lee's prediction and reached a similar conclusion in his Bitcoin price prediction.
Lee believes that ProShares Bitcoin ETF could be approved in 2022, driving Bitcoin price to new highs. Michael Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy, has shared his bullish outlook on Bitcoin and stated that the asset would replace gold in the future.
Experts are debating on a pressing issue, whether the Bitcoin halving cycle is delayed, over or broken. @davthewave, a cryptocurrency analyst, believes that the halving cycle is broken, and multi-year cycles are being replaced by shorter market cycles due to a spike in liquidity.
Broken.— dave the wave (@davthewave) December 27, 2021
Grand multi-year cycles being replaced by shorter market boom/ busts due to increasing liquidity. Everything diminishing... including so-called 'bear markets'.
@rektcapital, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, believes that Bitcoin needs to flip the 21-day exponential moving average resistance at $51,700 to confirm a breakout to the upside and end the correction.
For #BTC, the green 21 EMA resistance represents the price of ~$51700$BTC needs to flip the green EMA into support to confirm a breakout to the upside & confirm the end the correction— Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) December 27, 2021
This was the same confirmation that ended the May-July consolidation period#Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/5ZwvFuSBrJ
FXStreet analysts have predicted that Bitcoin price is ready to retest $50,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Terra dominates Ethereum-killers as TVL skyrockets to $21 billion
The spike in total value locked on the Terra network has fueled a bullish narrative for the token's price. Analysts have a bullish outlook on Terra, predicting a continuation of the rally.
Ripple celebrates its strongest year with ODL success, 25x growth in transactions
Despite the legal battle with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Ripple celebrated a stellar year in 2021. The global payments giant has grown its on-demand liquidity platform and forged new partnerships over the past year.
Cardano price presents bullish pattern with 20% ascent for ADA bulls on the radar
Cardano price has revealed an optimistic outlook after the extended period of sluggish performance. ADA could be headed for a 20% upswing toward $1.78 if the Ethereum killer manages to overcome one last remaining hurdle.
Shiba Inu price on the verge of 42% upswing as SHIB bulls prepare for a major breakout
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant ascent as it nears a crucial line of resistance. If SHIB slices above $0.00003902, the canine-themed cryptocurrency could be headed for a 42% climb.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.