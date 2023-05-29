Ethereum ZK rollups eye Arbitrum’s market share as adoption rises

Share:

Adoption of Ethereum Layer-2 solution zk-rollups, increases even as key layers and components of the technology are not released yet.

Arbitrum dominates scaling solutions with 66% of market share, while zk-rollups dYdX, zkSync Era and Loopring struggle to gain higher market capitalization.

The zk-rollup narrative is likely early as protocols are associated with the risk of instability.

Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution ZK-Rollup–which includes dYdX, zkSync Era and Loopring–has registered around $800 million in total value locked (TVL), ranking in the top five among layer-2 protocols. However, rising adoption of zk-rollups hasn’t translated to higher market share and Arbitrum continues to dominate the Layer-2 landscape.

It is likely that the zk-rollup narrative is early and holders of zk-based tokens need to wait for the launch of key components that decentralize the project further, before mass adoption takes place.

Also read: Pro-XRP attorney predicts the altcoin’s rally to $2 ahead of SEC vs. Ripple verdict

Ethereum Layer-2 projects battle for dominance

While Arbitrum has emerged as the largest Layer-2 project by market capitalization, zk-rollups Loopring, dYdX and zkSync Era are competing for higher market share in the Layer-2 ecosystem. The zk-rollup narrative is a relatively new in the Ethereum ecosystem and the goal of these projects is to keep transaction fees at minimum while completing transactions faster.

Ethereum Layer-2 projects

Within the first two months of its launch, zkSync Era captured 680,000 wallet addresses and its TVL exceeded $338 million. The growth rate of the zk-rollup project pushed it to fourth position within the crypto ecosystem.

However, there are gaps in technology, user experience, transaction failures and slippage that have held zk-rollups back. Blockchain researcher Haotian (@tmel0211) identified these gaps in an attempt to identify a realistic timeline for mass adoption of zk-rollup projects and predict upcoming price rallies.

These updates could catalyze the growth of zk-rollups

Holders of zk-rollup tokens such as dYdX and LRC need to identify catalysts which could fuel market share growth. According to Haotian, these are:

Launch of innovation mechanisms to reduce time lags in zkSync.

Decentralization of projects’ validators.​​​​​

Launch of mechanisms to tackle malicious nodes tracking transactions and collecting users’ IP addresses.

These changes address the current challenges that zk-rollup projects face, and are likely to drive adoption and growth in the long-term.

Holders of zk-rollup tokens could expect these changes to drive prices higher. Overall, the zkSync ecosystem is still in its early stages and there is scope for further development in the projects.