Ethereum supply shrinks by 70,000 ETH. Will Ethereum price hit $2,000?

- Ethereum supply has decreased by nearly 70,000 ETH tokens since the blockchain’s transition to Proof-of-Stake.
- With its shrinking supply and bullish momentum, Ethereum pushed above previous range highs and experts predict a rally to $2,000.
- Dormant Ethereum addresses across exchanges continue pulling their ETH out of trading platforms, typically considered a bullish sign.
Ethereum transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was the last major upgrade to the altcoin’s blockchain and the Shanghai hard fork is the next one. The shift to PoS purged 70,000 ETH tokens from the altcoin’s circulating supply.
Experts are bullish on Ethereum’s recovery from the Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) surrounding regulatory crackdown on Binance and predict an ETH price rally to $2,000.
Also read: Ethereum price steadies above $1,700 as ETH holders grow confident ahead of token unlock
Ethereum supply nosedives by nearly 70,000 ETH
Ethereum supply plunged with the altcoin’s Merge, or the transition event to PoS. Nearly 70,000 ETH tokens have been pulled out of circulation, effectively reducing the selling pressure on the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Ethereum Supply Decreasing Post Merge
A decrease in the volume of tokens under circulation is typically considered bullish for an asset.
Can Ethereum’s shrinking supply fuel ETH rally to $2,000?
Ethereum’s shrinking supply is one of the bullish drivers for the altcoin. Pentoshi, a crypto analyst on Twitter has predicted an Ethereum price rally to $2,000. The largest altcoin made a recovery above previous range highs after a retest on Tuesday. According to the expert a rally above the $1,778 level is a bullish sign.
ETH/USD 1D price chart
A drop below the previous range high could invalidate the bullish thesis for the smart contract network’s token. Pentoshi is bullish on the altcoin since it made a swift recovery from the FUD surrounding regulatory crackdown on the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the ecosystem, Binance.
Another bullish factor is Ethereum leaving exchanges. Large wallet investors and wallets that were dormant on crypto exchanges are pulling ETH holdings off trading platforms. This is another driver of bullish sentiment among holders.
Dormant Ethereum wallet withdraws $3.45 million in ETH from Binance
A wallet address that had been dormant for nearly three years withdrew 2,000 ETH tokens worth $3.45 million from Binance earlier today. The address has no transactions after its 1 million USDC withdrawal from the exchange in 2020.
Ethereum transaction of dormant address
With Ethereum leaving exchange platforms, ETH reserves on exchanges are expected to decline, contributing to a rally in the altcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum supply shrinks by 70,000 ETH. Will Ethereum price hit $2,000?
Ethereum transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was the last major upgrade to the altcoin’s blockchain and the Shanghai hard fork is the next one. The shift to PoS purged 70,000 ETH tokens from the altcoin’s circulating supply.
Decentraland Price Forecast: What to expect from MANA as Metaverse Fashion Week kicks off
Decentraland price (MANA) has identified critical support on day one of the Metaverse Fashion Week. The token is trading horizontally on the four-hour timeframe as bulls push to break above a descending trendline.
Ethereum devs confirm withdrawals to begin on April 12; Here's what to expect from ETH price
Ethereum is on the verge of bringing about one of the biggest upgrades to the blockchain since the Merge. The arrival of withdrawals has been anticipated for a long time now, however, it may not be as lucrative for Ethereum price as one might expect.
Ripple holders' profit taking hits a 19-month high as XRP price shoots up by 42%
XRP price has performed beyond expectations and has marked a multi-month high, restoring confidence in its investors. These holders have also made the most of the situation and turned to sell, which could backfire on the price action soon.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.