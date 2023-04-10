Ethereum Shapella upgrade is less than two days away, here's where ETH price is headed

Share:

Ethereum network’s Shapella upgrade will transform the liquid staking landscape forever, making ETH the benchmark yield for crypto.

Lowering of gas fees for developers and increase in popularity of liquid staking derivatives is expected to drive ETH adoption higher.

Nearly 85% of Ethereum holders expect more ETH to be staked within the next three months, driving away fears of massive selling pressure on the altcoin.

Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai upgrade is slated to occur on April 12. This marks the second-most significant milestone in Ethereum’s developmental journey post the Merge, the transition from Proof-of-Work.

Liquid staking derivatives have gained traction in the weeks leading up to the Merge.

Ethereum Shapella upgrade run down

Ethereum Shapella upgrade, known as Shanghai, is a hard fork scheduled for April 12, 2023. The upgrade lines up a series of improvements in the Ethereum blockchain, including the proposed Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) Shanghai and Capella.

In addition to token withdrawals, the upgrade reduces gas fees for Ethereum network developers. The Shanghai upgrade has bundled five different EIPs, EIP 3651, 3855, 3860, 4895 and 6049.

These Ethereum Improvement Proposals address scalability issues, transaction fees and token withdrawal related developments on the blockchain. Capella upgrade tackles full and partial withdrawals for the network’s validators.

What Ethereum holders need to do?

Ethereum holders and users don’t need to take any additional steps if they use an exchange, digital or hardware wallet unless specified by wallet providers.

What happens if stakers or node operators do not participate in the upgrade?

Ethereum clients that fail to update to the latest versions will sync to pre-fork blockchain once the upgrade is complete. This implies that the operator will be stuck on an incompatible chain and unable to operate on the post-Shanghai blockchain network. Therefore it is essential that operators participate in the upgrade.

What ETH holder community expects

On Crypto Twitter, Ethereum believers, a group referred to as “ETH Maxis,” analysts and developers have presented different scenarios for ETH post the hard fork. Experts believe ETH token unlock could result in temporary selling pressure on the altcoin, however a large percentage of staked ETH may hit liquid staking projects or line up for staking elsewhere given the price of the altcoin, and holders being underwater at the time of unlock.

Another scenario stems from the front-running of the Shapella upgrade and Ethereum’s recent price rally to the 2023 high above $1,900. It is likely that the ETH upgrade is priced in and the token unlock turns out to be a non-event or has less of a bearish impact than anticipated previously by the community.

More Ethereum to be staked within the next three months: 83% ETH holders

In a recent survey conducted by OKX exchange, 83% of ETH community members/ respondents expressed optimism about a spike in Ethereum staking within the next three months.

Following are the key findings of the survey:

Key findings of the OKX survey

While the token unlock is going live for the first time since the launch of the Beacon Chain contract in 2020, ETH holders are convinced that more tokens will be staked within the next three months, supporting a bullish thesis for the asset in the medium-term.

Will Ethereum price cross $2,000?

Ethereum whales holding between 1 million to 100 million ETH tokens have consistently accumulated the altcoin since February. Accumulation by whales is typically considered a bullish sign for the asset. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock, once Ethereum price tackles resistance at the $1,936 level, the asset is likely to rally to the $2,000 level.

ETH resistance levels and addresses that scooped Ethereum at these levels

1.16 million wallet addresses acquired Ethereum tokens below the $2,030 level. Therefore once Ethereum price crosses the $2,000, there will be a significant rise in the number of wallet addresses holding ETH that are profitable. $1,828 and $1,936 are the two key resistances for the altcoin on its path to $2,000 based on the above on-chain metric that addresses Ethereum accumulation by volume. ETH price crossed the resistance at $1,828 earlier today hitting the $1,858 level. This makes it more likely that ETH price hits $2,000 before the upcoming Shapella upgrade.