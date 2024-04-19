- Ethereum whale jumps on ‘buy the dip’ opportunity after Israel's attack on Iran.
- The buyback yield of Ethereum exceeds that of major S&P 500 firms.
- Ethereum may continue trading inside key range as investors await the market's response to Bitcoin halving.
Ethereum resumed its sideways movement on Friday after briefly crashing due to Israel's attack on Iran. The move presented a buying opportunity for a whale, who quickly profited from it. This also comes when Ethereum's buyback yield exceeds that of several S&P 500 firms.
Ethereum shows firm support at key level as its correlation with US indices increase
Daily digest market movers: Israel's retaliation, whale activity, buyback yields, Hong Kong's ETH ETF
Ethereum wasn't left out, as the entire crypto market took a hit on Friday following Israel's strike in retaliation to Iran's attack on April 13. Here are your key market movers:
- As ETH dipped briefly on Friday, a whale jumped on the opportunity, spending 9.5 million USDT to buy 3,253 ETH at ~$ $2,925, according to crypto analytics platform Spot On Chain. However, ETH's price has quickly recovered, especially as Iranian officials have downplayed responding to the attack. As a result, the whale made nearly $625,000 in unrealized profit.
- Ethereum is outshining major tech and financial giants in terms of buyback yields, according to Token Terminal. In a list of $200 billion+ finance and tech S&P 500 companies, including Apple, Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway, Ethereum ranks number 16, above Tesla and JPMorgan with a buyback yield of 0.23%.
Buyback for Ethereum, in this case, is implemented through token burns that began after The Merge in 2022. The number one smart contract blockchain achieved this feat in only nine years compared to the median age of 44 years of other companies in the list.
ETH buyback yield
Ethereum moves sideways as Q1 report indicates token burns are making it deflationary
- Meanwhile, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas expressed doubts that Mainland China investors may not get access to Hong Kong's spot ETH ETFs when they start trading. This pessimism is based on China's ban on all crypto-related activities in 2021. However, other analysts have pointed to Hong Kong's positive reception to crypto investment as a good sign that spot ETH ETFs would see impressive inflows when they launch in the region.
- Despite ETH's brief price decline, ETH's long liquidations weren't heavy, sitting around $34.4 million in the past 24 hours. This may be due to heavy liquidations already seen earlier in the week.
Technical analysis: ETH may continue trading inside key range
ETH attempted to break the $2,852 support on Friday after Israel attacked Iran. However, prices have quickly bounced back, and ETH appears to be continuing its consolidation. The calm may be due to investors exercising caution as they await how the market responds to Bitcoin's fourth halving, which is a few hours away.
Ethereum declines as crypto market crash increases bearish sentiment
Considering that many analysts have predicted that Bitcoin halving is already priced in, ETH may experience light volatility in the next few hours.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
But in the coming weeks, it won't go outside the range of $2,852 and $3,406 formed in recent price movements, except if major external factors prevail on its price. In the long term, ETH could test the resistance of $3,730. An unlikely approval of spot ETH ETFs by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) would send it past the $4,000 key level to a new all-time high.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
