- Ethereum's correlation with the traditional market is now higher than Bitcoin's.
- Ethereum restakers may be responsible for its strong support just below the $3,000 level.
- Ethereum could trade sideways for weeks until the SEC's spot Ethereum ETF decision.
Ethereum's (ETH) price continued a sideways movement on Thursday as the market still awaits a trigger. Ethereum isn't alone in this horizontal trend; several major index funds have also traded sideways, underscoring ETH's positive correlation with the traditional financial market.
Daily digest market movers: traditional market correlation, whale activity, fragile long side
Ethereum has maintained a sideways price movement for the third consecutive day. Here are ETH's key market movers:
- Despite the recent launch of spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs in the US, Ethereum's correlation to the traditional market has soared above that of BTC, according to data from The Block. Compared to BTC, Ethereum showed a high correlation to indices like the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. This can be seen in Ethereum's recent price action, which has traded horizontally in tandem with these indices.
- While ETH's price stagnates, whales are making moves behind the scenes. A participant in its initial coin offering (ICO) came online to sell 2,000 ETH for 6 million USDC at $2,997, according to Spot On Chain. The whale bought 33,213 ETH at $0.31 during the Ethereum Genesis ICO. Since then, the whale has sold 5,110 ETH and still holds about 29,700 ETH across three wallets.
Another whale, who spent 10 million USDT to buy 3,279 ETH at $3,050 on Wednesday, withdrew 21,474 ETH — worth $64.7 million — from Binance on Thursday, according to Lookonchain. The whale has bought 107,931 ETH from decentralized exchanges and Binance since April 8.
- Options indicators also show that "the long side of Ethereum is more fragile and have limited ability to lead the market," according to Greekslive.
Technical analysis: ETH sideways movement may continue for weeks
Ethereum bears attempted to shift its price below the $2,900 key level on Wednesday, but it quickly rebounded to the $3,000 support level on Thursday.
ETH has maintained trading around the range of $2,900 and $3,300 since the market crash of April 12. Despite bulls showing weak hands, bears haven't been able to break below the range.
The scarcity of ETH driven by the increased attractiveness of Ethereum restaking and anticipation of the Bitcoin halving may be what's sustaining its price to stay within the range.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
As stated in a previous analysis, ETH may continue the sideways movement. Minor market triggers may see it posting tiny gains but not above or below the $3,300 and $2,852 range identified previously.
The sideways movement may prevail for weeks until days leading to the Securities & Exchange Commission's decision on a spot Ethereum ETF. This thesis would be invalidated if the Bitcoin halving triggers an unlikely rally.
Ethereum is trading at $3,062, up 1.7% on the day.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
