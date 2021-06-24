- Ethereum price rebounds, but it lacks the decisiveness and commitment that generally accompanies important lows.
- ETH 200-day SMA remains instructive for price support.
- Short-term ETH holders are watching their unrealized gains evaporate as the NUPL metric enters capitulation zone.
Ethereum price is logging another up day after recovering the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Still, the gains have been timid, and the underlying volume does not reflect accumulation as ETH struggles with the February high.
The smart contracts giant successfully tested the May 23 low and the 2020 rising trend line, but it has done very little to reveal bigger directional intentions.
Ethereum price still not standing on both feet
The positive response of Ethereum price to the outstanding support framed by the 200-day SMA at $1,878, the 2020 rising trend line at $1,793, the 61.8% retracement of the March 2020-May 2021 advance at $1,730 and the May 23 low of $1,728 created a hint of optimism for enthusiastic ETH investors and short term speculators.
Ethereum price action since June 22 has not been compelling or comparable to some of the rebounds in other altcoins, suggesting something specific to ETH may be interfering with its attempts to dismantle the February high of $2,041 confidently. An essential part of the problem has been the low volume, uncharacteristic of final correction lows and may reveal more downside ahead for the digital asset.
A daily close above $2,041 is the first step to getting ETH standing on both feet but still leaves the resistance at the 50% retracement of the advance from March 2020 to the May 2021 high at $2,237 as another serious technical hurdle. However, if Ethereum price can get above $2,041 and close this week flat or nearly flat, it would a convincing conclusion to the week and raise the odds that ETH has finally realized a long-term low.
Additional upside targets include the apex of the symmetrical triangle at $2,730, but further gains will be rebuffed by the convergence of the 50-day SMA at $2,784 and the Ichimoku cloud, yielding a 35% from the February high.
ETH/USD daily chart
Ethereum price could resolve lower very quickly, putting it in danger of printing a new correction low. In front of that outcome is the support defined by the 2020 rising trend line at $1,777 and then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1,730. Beyond those levels, ETH will not encounter much support until the 2018 high of $1,419.
The weak comeback by Ethereum price keeps the heat on the short-term holders of ETH. Based on the Glassnode STH-NUPL (short-term holder net unrealized profit/loss), short-term ETH holders (coins unmoved for <155 days) are staring at their unrealized gains disappear as the net unrealized profit and loss metric enters the capitulation zone. More specifically, the indicator illustrates how owners of recently purchased ETH tokens are witnessing paper gains turn into paper losses. According to Glassnode, “short-term holders are now holding an aggregate paper loss of 25% of the market cap.”
In light of the STH-NUPL sizeable decline, it is safe to assume that significant quantities of ETH were purchased from near the February high to the all-time high of $4,384. The risk moving forward is that these short-term holders will close positions as prices rebound into the original cost basis (STH-NUPL=0).
ETH STH-NUPL - Glassnode
Conversely, long-term holders (>155 days) of ETH remain securely in profit, holding paper gains equal to around 80% of the market capitalization, thereby classifying the current status as euphoria on the chart.
The LTH-NUPL continues to be flat, with most long-term holders carrying profits. However, if ETH stays at these levels or breaks firmly below the May lows, they will suffer a fall in their unrealized gains, testing their conviction for the first time in 2021.
ETH LTH-NUPL - Glassnode
ETH was the most compelling story heading into the May high, surpassing the performance of Bitcoin and most altcoins. Still, it has been a tricky period since the May high, testing the patience of die-hard speculators.
Unless Ethereum price resolves the February high of $2,041, short-term ETH holders may be compelled to further exit positions. Moreover, a new shift to lower prices will finally test the holding power of long-term ETH holders, adding a new potential source of selling pressure for the smart contracts token.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price could skyrocket 45% if it can reclaim this critical barrier
XLM has slipped below the range low after the recent crash. Despite the minor recovery rally, Stellar is trading below it. Going forward, the remittance token’s future is dependent on this barrier and will play a pivotal role in deciding its short-term future.
LINK price prepares for 22% lit off amid Chainlink adoption
Chainlink fuels most of the DeFi projects with its reliable and accurate price data. Glitch Finance and Lever are two recent additions that will leverage its oracle solutions. While the former focuses on improving the DeFi landscape and dApps ...
Ripple serves deposition subpoena on former SEC official to testify on XRP case
The legal battle between the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs continues as the blockchain firm requests to bring a former SEC member to testify.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon looks to advance 38%
MATIC price suffered a fatal fall between June 20 and June 22, but the recovery has been equally swift. After managing to undo most of its losses, Polygon is range-bound between two crucial levels ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.