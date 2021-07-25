- Ethereum price locked between the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA.
- The 2020 ascending trendline has become support again after failing on July 13.
- The four-day Rate of Change (ROC) reaches 22%, slightly below the rebound at the end of June.
Ethereum price reached the initial price target at the union of the 200-week SMA with the 2020 ascending trend line and the 50-day SMA. Today’s weakness is an obvious outcome and follows a bearish momentum divergence on the four-hour chart. ETH still has further upside potential if the February high of $2,041 holds strong on price weakness.
Ethereum price juggles resistance levels
Ethereum price successfully tested the outstanding support around $1,700, formulated by the May 23 low of $1,728, the June 22 low of $1,700, the June 26 low of $1,717 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the ETH rally beginning in March 2020 at $1,730. The average of the four levels was $1,719, and the July 20 low was $1,718.
The ETH rebound over the four days following the July 20 low lifted Ethereum price 22% before striking resistance at the 50-day SMA at $2,176. Compared to the previous three bounces since the May crash, this four-day rebound falls short of the late June jump of 24.47% and the late May spike of 30.76% but bests the 19.64% move at the beginning of June.
In the previous three instances, the moves proved to be dead cat bounces as ETH quickly turned lower. Now, the question becomes whether this 22% rally is the beginning of a meaningful Ethereum price advance that will surpass the descending channel’s upper resistance line, currently at $2,477, or is just another dead cat bounce in the larger corrective process.
Critical to the bullish ETH narrative is a weekly close above the 2020 ascending trend line, now around $2,130. Better still is a weekly close above the 50-day SMA at $2,166. It would be the first confirmation of a trend change and raise the probability that Ethereum price is poised to target the channel’s upper resistance line at $2,477, leading to a 16% gain from ascending trend line.
ETH/USD daily chart
If Ethereum price cannot hold the February high of $2,041 on a daily closing basis, it nudges the narrative towards another dead cat bounce and a resumption of the larger correction. A drop below $1,700 on a daily closing basis confirms the breakdown from the governing descending triangle pattern and a failure of the 61.8% retracement of the 2020-2021 advance at $1,730. Downside risk extends to the 2018 high of $1,419 and the 50-week SMA at $1,417.
At the time of writing, Ethereum price will close the week with a bullish engulfing week on the bar charts, suggesting the weak holders have been evacuated and ETH can pursue a bullish narrative. A close today above last week’s high of $2,169 will confirm the engulfing week and leave smart contracts giant with only a -4.8% loss for July. Moreover, it will testify to ETH’s ability to successfully juggle the multiple layers of resistance in a reluctant cryptocurrency market.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETH could be heading next as it looks primed for higher highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon prepared to take the pole position
MATIC price climbed the cryptocurrency market leadership board on July 21 with a 29% gain. The bounce followed a test of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and an oversold reading on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI).
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB has a lot to prove before bull’s ambitions can dominate
Shiba Inu price has been filled with complications, each turn higher diffused by heavy organic selling pressure or a general risk-off trend in the cryptocurrency market. The July 21 spike higher, reaching 20% at 1 point, did break the downtrend beginning Jul 6.
XRP price ambitions obstructed, as Ripple reveals a 30% range of imposing resistance
XRP price has recorded a muted rebound after reaching an oversold reading on the daily RSI, trailing the three-day bounces recorded at the beginning of June or late May and casting doubt on the commitment and emotion behind the jump from the July 20 low.
Chainlink price must break three resistance barriers before LINK can breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Chainlink price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LINK could be heading next as on-chain metrics turn bullish. Watch the full video to get the more.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.