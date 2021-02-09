Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH soars to new all-time highs as $2,000 beckons

- Ethereum hits another new all-time high as bulls anticipate gains above $2,000.
- ETH whales are on a buying spree as the price rises to higher highs.
- Increasing chatter around Ethereum might flash a bearish signal that could lead to a correction.
Ethereum has gradually followed in Bitcoin's footsteps to achieve a new record high. The pioneer cryptocurrency is now exchanging hands above $1,800 while nurturing an uptrend toward $2,000. Bitcoin also hit a new all-time high on Monday at $47,625.
Ethereum begins the journey to highs above $2,000
The majority of the technical levels seem to have aligned in support of a breakout to price levels beyond $1,800. Although Ether is exchanging hands at $1,815, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart suggests that the bullish leg has just started its mission.
The trend strength indicator is yet to hit overbought levels. Hence, ETH has room for growth in the short term. Additionally, the RSI has broken above the divergence line, in turn reinforcing the bullish outlook.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum's network growth has started to recover following a slump, as shown in the chart developed by Santiment. The increase in the number of newly-created addresses occurred in tandem with the rally to $1,700 and the recent spike past $1,800. If ETH's network growth continues to surge, we can expect the token price to hit the anticipated $2,000 level in the short-term.
Ethereum network growth
Ethereum whales on a buying spree
The uptake of Ethereum by large volume holders continues to skyrocket amid the new all-time highs. In other words, Ethereum's uptrend may be unstoppable, especially with buying pressure on the rise.
Santiment's holder distribution highlights an increase in whales holding between 100,000 and 1 million ETH. The addresses in this range shot up from 154 on February 6 to 157 on February 8.
At the same time, addresses with 1 million to 10 million ETH rose by one to nine in the same period. Consistent growth in whales will have a ripple effect on the buying pressure, thereby supporting the breakout.
Ethereum holder distribution
Looking at the other side of the fence
Ethereum's social volume has also increased significantly. The chatter around the pioneer token is a reflection of the speculation for higher highs. However, an increased social media volume is not a bullish sign. Usually, the asset finds it challenging to sustain the uptrend, leading to a correction.
Ethereum social volume
On the other hand, holding above critical $1,800 is key to ensuring that Ethereum stays on the trajectory to higher highs. However, a correction may come into the picture if this support is lost. Other critical anchor zones are $1,700, the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA), and $1,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price makes a new all-time high of $1,800 as bulls target for higher highs
Ethereum has achieved yet another milestone on hitting a new record high above $1,800. The pioneer cryptocurrency has been on an upward roll since the beginning of the year. While
DOGE primed for a 30% rally to new highs
Dogecoin price witnesses intense buying pressure as it continues trending up. A breach of the previous high at $0.088 forecasts an upswing to $0.10. Spike in social volume and realized market capitalization suggests that investors need to be wary.
ZIL primed for a 30% upswing as several metrics turn bullish
Zilliqa price hints at another 30% rally after a breakout from a bull flag pattern. A breach of a critical supply barrier at $0.085 has opened up ZIL for a quick surge to $0.12. On-chain volume and developer activity add credence to its bullish thesis.
Stellar breakdown to $0.3 brews amid consolidation
Stellar has slowed down the persistent uptrend aiming for the all-time highs of around $1. The recovery towards the end of January and the first week of December has been incredible.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.