Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH shakes off bears, targets $2,700

- Ethereum price is shaking off the profit-taking from Monday.
- A technical setup in ETH looks ready to push it further up beyond $2,325.07.
- Twofold support looks solid to keep price action to the upside in the coming days.
Ethereum price was in the same boat as most of the cryptocurrencies yesterday, under pressure by profit-taking after a rally during the weekend. This morning we already paired losses and are back around the profit levels from Sunday evening.
Ethereum price ready for pop higher
Investors in cryptocurrencies can breathe again after a shaky Monday where major cryptocurrencies were forced to give up gains built up during the weekend. At one point yesterday afternoon, the profit-taking even accelerated, and ETH threatened to sell-off. But buyers came back in on technical levels.
Looking at Ethereum price action since it broke the orange descending trend line on June 28, it has made a new intermediate high around $2,360. ETH dipped lower only to test another trend line before retesting $2,360 again. Today, Ether has paired the profit-taking from last Sunday. Technical traders call this a cup-with-handle formation, and it looks ready for the jump higher.
The reasoning behind this play is that ETH usually now should pop above $2,360, only to retest it later on this week before then trading higher toward a more significant profit level. Looking at the chart that level can be found around $2,695 where in the past Ethereum price got rejected on the descending orange trend line.
ETH/USD daily chart
The new trend line should hold nicely as Ethereum price has already had two confirmed tests that each time pushed the price back toward that $2,360-level. If that trend line would break, ETH still has the orange ascending trend line that is still waiting for a retest and would be the next point of entry for buyers to enter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin consolidates as altcoins charge ahead
Bitcoin price has been consolidating below the equilibrium of its trading range, revealing a lack of buying pressure. On the other hand, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are taking this opportunity to rally.
Chainlink Keepers to automate asset ratio rebalancing for Barn Bridge as LINK price eyes 33% upswing
Chainlink price has been consolidating just above the range low since June 22. As the price action tightens, investors can expect a massive volatile up move that shatters immediate resistance barriers in the vicinity.
Aave Pro to launch in July for institutional access to DeFi markets
Popular DeFi lending platform Aave is launching a new protocol for institutional investors. Citing an increase in demand from professional investors in the industry, Aave Pro will be launched in July. The lending platform stated that there are plans to decentralize the governance of Aave Pro on the roadmap.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.