- ETH/USD keeps recovery moves from two-week bottom despite latest pullback.
- Bounce off two-month-old support line joins daily closing beyond 21-day SMA to back the bulls
- 11-day-old trend line guards immediate upside ahead of the $2,000 threshold.
ETH/USD stays on the front foot, recently easing to $1,755, during the early Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin keeps the recovery moves from the previous day’s heavy downtick that recalled two-week lows in a flash move.
However, failures to slip beneath an upward sloping trend line from December 23 join a daily closing beyond 21-day SMA to favor the ETH/USD buyers.
As a result, the Ethereum bulls are currently eyeing an area comprising February 13 top and February 23 low, around $1,875-85.
In a case where the ETH/USD bulls remain dominant past-$$1,885, the $2,000 will gain the market’s attention.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated support line, at $1,562 now, needs validation from a 50-day SMA level of $1,482 before convincing the Ethereum sellers.
Following that, the late-January lows near $1,040 and the $1,000 psychological magnet should be in the spotlight.
ETH/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1778.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1778.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1787.26
|Daily SMA50
|1468.25
|Daily SMA100
|1037.23
|Daily SMA200
|713.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1938.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1518.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1974.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1659.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1477.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|715.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1679.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1778.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1551.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1325.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1131.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1972.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2165.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2392.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
