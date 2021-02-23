ETH/USD keeps recovery moves from two-week bottom despite latest pullback.

Bounce off two-month-old support line joins daily closing beyond 21-day SMA to back the bulls

11-day-old trend line guards immediate upside ahead of the $2,000 threshold.

ETH/USD stays on the front foot, recently easing to $1,755, during the early Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin keeps the recovery moves from the previous day’s heavy downtick that recalled two-week lows in a flash move.

However, failures to slip beneath an upward sloping trend line from December 23 join a daily closing beyond 21-day SMA to favor the ETH/USD buyers.

As a result, the Ethereum bulls are currently eyeing an area comprising February 13 top and February 23 low, around $1,875-85.

In a case where the ETH/USD bulls remain dominant past-$$1,885, the $2,000 will gain the market’s attention.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the stated support line, at $1,562 now, needs validation from a 50-day SMA level of $1,482 before convincing the Ethereum sellers.

Following that, the late-January lows near $1,040 and the $1,000 psychological magnet should be in the spotlight.

ETH/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish