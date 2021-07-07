- Ethereum price is currently traversing a rising wedge pattern, which forecasts a minor pullback.
- A retracement to $2,106 is likely before ETH rallies 40% to tag $3,000.
- If the June 27 swing low at $1,804 is breached, the bullish outlook will face invalidation.
Ethereum price is trading inside a bearish pattern, a breakdown of which could push the altcoin down to a demand zone. Investors can expect ETH to rally around this area, and if the conditions are perfect, the range high will likely be retested.
Ethereum price prepares for liftoff
Ethereum price is currently testing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,360, trying to breach through it. However, since June 23, ETH set up three higher highs and three lower lows, which form a rising wedge when the swing points are connected using trend lines.
This pattern has a bearish bias and forecasts a 16% downswing if ETH slices through the lower trend line at $2,271. The target of $1,909 is obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and low and adding it to the breakout point at $2,271.
However, investors need to account for the demand zone that extends from $2,041 to $2,106 as this area of support might halt the sell-off from the rising wedge pattern and prematurely kick-start the uptrend.
Assuming this happens, Etheruem price is likely to rally 12% before it encounters the mid-point of the range at $2,360, the shattering of which will open up the path to the immediate supply barrier at $2,460 and $2,640.
In a highly bullish case, the buying pressure might be able to propel the smart contract token to the range high at $2,992 or the psychological level at $3,000.
While the pullback followed by a rally seems plausible, market participants should note that the rally might trigger without a correction. In which case, the upside targets remain unchanged.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if the demand zone, stretching from $2,041 to $2,106, is shattered, the theoretical target described by the rising wedge at $1,909 might be tagged.
A breakdown of the June 27 swing low at $1,804 will set up a lower high and potentially invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a move might even trigger a sell-off to the range low at $1,729.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon Price looks to rally 26% as it bounces off key support level
SafeMoon price bounced off $0.00000295 support floor on July 2 but failed to pull through, which led to a brief decline below it. A quick recovery above the same barrier indicates a show of strength, suggesting further upswing is likely.
UK bank Nationwide to assess crypto policy following FCA crackdown on Binance
Nationwide Building Society is reviewing its crypto policies after the British financial watchdog issued a notice to Binance. The UK bank is taking additional measures to ensure customers are safeguarded from fraudsters. The Swindon-headquartered bank is blocking suspicious ...
VeChain Price Prediction: VET lurks to find foothold that could propel it to $0.106
VeChain price is currently traversing above a critical support level, which could break down easily. If this were to happen, VET could slide to the subsequent barriers or a demand zone, serving as a launching pad that triggers a massive upswing.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple shows no resolve, doomed to fall 30%
XRP price has not plotted a constructive outlook for the international settlements token, leaving very few alternatives and plenty of uncertainty about the future outlook. For now, investors need to focus on the dominant support and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.