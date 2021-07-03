- Ethereum price seems to be done with its retracement after bouncing off a support barrier at $2,045.
- ETH could rally 15% to set up a higher high at $2,460.
- A breakdown of the June 27 swing low at $1,804 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price experienced a minor pullback after a massive rally from the range low. The correction ended as ETH bounces off a critical support level.
Investors can expect ETH to slice through the mid-point of the range and tag the immediate resistance levels.
Ethereum price ponders a 15% rally
Ethereum price set up a swing high on June 30 and $2,287 and began retracing. The support level at $2,045 ended the pullback and reversed the trend to bullish.
So far, ETH has climbed only 7% but more seems to be on its way. A potential spike in buying pressure that pushes ETH to slice through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,320 will confirm the presence of buyers.
In such a case, investors can expect the smart contract token to rally another 6% to tag the resistance level at $2,460. However, if the buying pressure continues to pour in, the subsequent supply barriers at $2,552 and $2,640 might be the next target for bulls.
In a highly bullish case, Ethereum price might also propel to tag the range high at $2,912.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullishness at the current levels, if Ethereum price slices through $2,045, it will indicate the lack of buying pressure. In this case, ETH might retest the next demand barrier at $1,965.
However, a breakdown of $1,804 followed by an inability to flip it will invalidate the bullish outlook. In such a case, ETH might slide to the range low at $1,728.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The 'War on Crypto' intensifies as regulators go against Binance
Binance is facing a criminal inquiry launched by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator issued a stern warning on Friday, July 2, accusing Binance of conducting its crypto business illegally in the nation.
Ethereum still favors run-up to $2,600
Ethereum price last week broke to the upside and took out a bearish descending trend line. Although ETH got rejected and could not close above the monthly pivot at $2,277.76, it still has some more room to go to the upside.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA might need correction before launching 22% upswing
Cardano price has been on a consistent uptrend since June 22. However, this uptrend is taking a sudden turn to the downside. This pullback is necessary and might attract interested buyers to scoop up ADA at a discount before the actual rally begins.
Bitcoin adoption and miners exodus continues, with $40,000 in crosshairs
Bitcoin price had a bumpy ride this week, but it managed to set up a higher high, signaling a bullish development. However, the second half of the week has not been so kind as BTC continues to decline in search of a foothold.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.