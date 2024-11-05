Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could rise 10% upon a Trump win, investors de-risk ahead of election results

Ethereum price today: $ 2,450
- Ethereum exchange reserve and ETF data reveal increased selling activity among investors.
- ETH options data indicates a market in a "wait-and-see" mode.
- Ethereum could rally 10% to test the $2,707 resistance level if it overcomes the $2,500 psychological barrier.
Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $2,450 on Tuesday, but it could stage a 10% rise to test the $2,707 key resistance level if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election. However, on-chain data reveals uncertainty and short-term bearish pressure as ETH investors appear to be de-risking ahead of the election results.
Ethereum investors are de-risking ahead of election results
With the US presidential election already ongoing, Ethereum investors are de-risking as on-chain data reveals a mix of uncertainty and selling among traders.
Ethereum exchange reserve has been on the rise since October 31, increasing by over 220,000 ETH worth about $540 million, per CryptoQuant's data. An Increase in a digital asset's exchange reserve indicates higher selling pressure among investors.
Ethereum Exchange Reserve (Source: CryptoQuant)
A similar trend is noticeable in flows of Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which recorded net outflows of $63.2 million on Monday — its highest since September 23, per Coinglass data. The outflows were dominated by an exodus from the following funds:
- $31.9 million in Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) — its first day of outflows since launch.
- $31.5 million in Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) — its highest since launch.
- $10.8 million in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).
BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) was the only ETH ETF with positive flows, seeing a net inflow of $11 million.
Meanwhile, ETH options data from trading platform Derive reveals uncertainty among most derivatives traders.
In its recent October Trading insights report, the platform noted that 30% of Ethereum's open interest is fixed on the $2800 calls. "This indicates less bullish sentiment from the market, expecting a moderate upswing for ETH of 6.5%, while for BTC this is 12.5%," the report states.
Derive analysts also noted that the 7-day and 30-day ETH skews are close to zero, indicating neutral market sentiment. "ETH's flat skew points to a market in wait-and-see mode, closely monitoring potential regulatory shifts that could affect the DeFi landscape," said Nick Forster, Derive Founder.
Considering Republican candidate Donald Trump's promises to make America a crypto nation and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris' unclear stance on digital assets, most crypto investors favor a Trump win. As a result, the current de-risking among investors could be a cautionary approach until the election results are announced.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could retest $2,707 resistance if it flips $2,500 psychological level
Ethereum is trading near $2,450, up 1% on the day, following $25.69 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. Long and short liquidations accounted for $16.70 million and $8.98 million, respectively.
The top altcoin is aiming to move above the resistance level near the $2,500 psychological important zone. This resistance level is also strengthened by a convergence of the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
If ETH successfully moves above the $2,500 resistance and the SMAs convergence, it could extend its rise by 10% to test the $2,707 resistance — a level ETH has failed to sustain an extended move above since August.
However, if ETH sees a rejection near the $2,500 level, it could decline toward a descending trendline extending from May 27 and near the $2,250 to $2,350 range — a historically high demand zone for the top altcoin.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending toward its midline. A move above it will strengthen the bullish momentum.
A daily candlestick close below $2,250 will invalidate the thesis.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin soars to a new all-time of $75,407 as Trump wins US presidential election
Bitcoin soared over 7% to a new all-time high of $75,407 on Wednesday as Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, the candidate that was seen as more favorable for crypto markets due to his pro-crypto stances.
Shiba Inu: Looking at June high as Trump lead in US election propels crypto
Shiba Inu’s price rally extends as Donald Trump takes the lead to become the next US president. The meme coin price is close to a descending trendline that, if broken, would signal a further rally ahead.
BTC breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum.
Bitcoin and crypto market jump following Trump's lead in early election results
Bitcoin is up 5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday and is fast rising after estimated election results from a few states pour in. According to estimates, Republican candidate Donald Trump has won Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama and Oklahoma.
Bitcoin: New all-time high at $78,900 looks feasible
Bitcoin price declines over 2% this week, but the bounce from a key technical level on the weekly chart signals chances of hitting a new all-time high in the short term. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $596 million in inflows until Thursday despite the increased profit-taking activity.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.