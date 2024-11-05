Spot Bitcoin ETFs surpassed other US ETFs with 65% year-to-date returns since inception.

Bitcoin ETFs have amassed $70 billion in assets, more than 50% of physical gold ETFs, holding over $130 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.2 billion in inflows last week, stirred by anticipation toward the US presidential election.

Bitcoin ETFs have reshaped the digital asset investment landscape since their approval in January. Their total assets under management climbed over $70 billion during the weekend, placing them ahead of other investment products, including gold.

Bitcoin performance growth flips Gold as investors maintain positive sentiment

The world's largest crypto asset by market cap has gained massive popularity among institutional investors. Since its approval in January, it has become a favorite alternative investment to traditional financial instruments like gold.

In an X post on Friday, Nate Geraci, co-founder of ETF Institute and the President of ETF Store, revealed that the total assets under management (AUM) among Bitcoin ETFs had risen to over $70 billion within 10 months. This has seen the total assets in Bitcoin ETFs rise more than 50% of physical gold ETFs ($130 billion), which have been running for about two decades.

To solidify the comparison, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer, Matt Hougan, stated that BlackRock's Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has recorded net inflows of $25.8 billion since its approval in January. On the other hand, its Gold Trust (GLD) has witnessed only $20.9 billion in inflows since it launched in November 2004.

Additionally, the year-to-date inflow of Bitcoin ETFs is $24 billion, surpassing that of gold, which is nearly $2 billion. The high inflows saw BTC gaining about 65% since the beginning of the year, while gold returns stood at 32%, according to Nate Geraci.

Your daily spot btc ETF stat…



Ytd net inflows into gold ETFs = $1.7bil



Ytd net inflows into spot btc ETFs = $24.3bil



Ytd gold return = 32%



Ytd bitcoin return = 65% — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) November 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs were responsible for nearly all the flows witnessed across crypto ETFs last week, recording $2.2 billion in net inflows. According to CoinShares, the high inflows were a result of heightened anticipation for the presidential election, which is less than 24 hours away.

The renewed interest from crypto investors toward the election could be tilted toward a Trump win, as many believe the Republican candidate's victory will send Bitcoin to a new all-time high.