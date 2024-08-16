Ethereum ETFs record $39 million outflows amid data showing Donald Trump holds over $2 million in ETH

- Ethereum ETFs break inflows streak with over $39 million in net outflows.
- BlackRock's crypto ETF on-chain holdings have overtaken those of Grayscale ETFs.
- Donald Trump holds over $2 million in Ethereum, per Arkham Intelligence.
- Ethereum could strengthen bearish momentum if its price breaks below the lower rising trendline of an ascending triangle.
Ethereum (ETH) is up more than 2% on Friday as ETH ETFs broke their three-day inflow streak with over $39 million in outflows. Meanwhile, ETH's potential rally is hindered by a key trendline that follows a three-year symmetry triangle.
Daily digest market movers: Ethereum ETF outflows, BlackRock surpasses Grayscale, Trump ETH holdings
Ethereum ETFs ended their three-day net inflows streak on Thursday after recording net outflows of $39.2 million, according to Farside Investors data. The outflows were characterized by an exodus of $42.5 million in Grayscale's ETHE and minor to zero flows in other products.
Following the flows across ETH ETFs, Arkham Intelligence reported in an X post on Friday that BlackRock's on-chain holdings across its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, IBIT and ETHA, have surpassed that of Grayscale's GBTC, BTC Mini, ETHE and ETH Mini.
BLACKROCK ETF HOLDINGS OVERTAKE GRAYSCALE FOR THE FIRST TIME— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) August 16, 2024
BlackRock’s ETFs IBIT and ETHA have just overtaken Grayscale’s ETFs GBTC, BTC Mini, ETHE and ETH Mini in on-chain holdings.
Blackrock ETFs now have the largest collective holdings of any provider.
BlackRock ETF… pic.twitter.com/PB41LEGc97
Meanwhile, Nasdaq ISE, LLC withdrew its proposal to trade options on Ethereum ETFs on August 13, according to a Thursday filing on the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) website.
Additionally, data from Arkham Intelligence reveals that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds $3.6 million in cryptocurrency, including $1.29 million worth of Ethereum and $986,000 worth of Wrapped Ethereum. This brings his combined Ethereum holdings to over $2 million.
Donald Trump has made several pro-crypto moves in the past months in hopes of winning crypto-centric voters' support as the US presidential election draws closer.
While the holdings may indicate the former President's positive stance toward crypto, it's important to note that the cryptocurrencies may have come from the sale of his NFT collection as opposed to direct investment.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum's next move is dependent on key triangles
Ethereum is trading around $2,610 on Friday, up more than 2% on the day. The price decline triggered over $72 million in ETH liquidations, with long and short liquidations accounting for $63.4 and $8.9 million, respectively.
Since the market decline on August 5, ETH has been consolidating due to a descending trendline that has constantly prevented any attempt upward. The trendline suggests ETH could decline toward the $2,000 to $2,200 range in the coming weeks before staging a fresh rally.
ETH/USDT Daily chart
As indicated by key descending trendlines in the chart above, ETH posted a similar move from August 2022 to November 2022 and July 2023 to October 2023 before eventually seeing a rally.
A successful completion of this move could see ETH attempt a move toward the upper trendline of a three-year symmetry triangle.
On the 4-hour chart, ETH is attempting to breach a rising lower trendline of an ascending triangle. Such a move will give strength to the bearish momentum.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
However, a successful move above the horizontal line of the triangle could signal a bullish reversal. Such a move will see ETH rally toward the resistance around $3,230. If ETH breaks above this resistance, it could attempt to tackle the upper trendline of the three-year symmetry triangle.
A daily candlestick close below the lower trendline of the symmetry triangle could trigger a heavy correction for ETH.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum's supply rises by over 210,000 ETH amid Vitalik Buterin's charity donation
Ethereum is down 0.7% on Thursday following three consecutive days of net inflows across ETH ETFs. Meanwhile, ETH's annual inflation rate has continued trending upward.
Uniswap unveils $2.5 million security pool for v4 upgrade amid most UNI coins held at loss
Uniswap has launched a $2.35 million prize pool for researchers to audit its upcoming v4 codebase. Uniswap v4 will introduce several new features, including on-chain limit orders and flash accounting.
FLOKI down following partnership with Premier League club Nottingham Forest
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is down 1.5% on Thursday after revealing its partnership with Premier League football club Nottingham Forest for the 2024/2025 football season.
Justin Sun stakes Ether with Lido, says TRON Protocol offers six times higher yield at nearly 25%
Justin Sun, founder of TRON and crypto expert compared the staking yield on Ethereum and TRON in a recent tweet. Sun stakes his Ethereum with Lido Protocol and earns a 4% yield on his holdings.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.