Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bears up and running; $200.00 can be taken out any moment

- ETH/USD bears managed to push the price below $210 support.
- Strong resistance is created by $218-$221 area.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $21.9 billion, is hovering marginally above critical $200,00. The coin tested this area during early Asian hours; however, this barrier remains unbroken so far. ETH/USD is moving within a bearish trend in sync with Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $204.34, down 5% on a day-on-day basis.
Read also: Ethereum 2.0 January 3, 2020 launch date remains unconfirmed
Ethereum's technical picture
ETH/USD hit the recent high at $135.71 on July 20 and has been moving down ever since.
On the intraday timeframe, ETH/USD is supported by psychological $200,00. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $186 created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart. It is followed by the lower line of the 1-day Bollinger Band at $174.80.
On the upside, the initial resistance comes at $211.40 (the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) and $215.50 (SMA50 1-hour). We will need to see a sustainable move above this area for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $218.50 (confluence of the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band and SMA50). Then comes $220 (the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) and $221 (SMA200 1-hour).
Considering the downward-looking Relative Strength Index (RSO), the bear case scenario looks more likely.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD plummets below $10,000, where will the bear be stalled?
After managing to stay above $10,000 for a total of five days, BTC/USD has once again gone back below $10,000. Over this Tuesday, the price has gone from $10,335 to $9,885. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of support levels, so further price drop may be expected.
Crypto market overview: Bitcoin plummets, alts follow in a heavily bearish Tuesday
Tuesday marked the third day in a row when the bears have had full control over the market. Bitcoin plummetted below $10,000 and the rest of the top three had to lick their wounds as well. BTC/USD fell from $10,335 to $9,885 as Tuesday came to a close. The bulls will need to rally together to push the price back above $10,000.
Neo technical analysis: NEO/USD has third straight bearish day
The daily NEO/USD chart has had three bearish days in a row as the price fell from $13.35 to $11.55 in this period. The hourly price chart is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20).
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls fail at the $95-level
LTC/USD has had three bearish days in a row, following this Tuesday wherein the price fell from $95.15 to $92.65. Over the last three days, the price has failed at the $100-zone, going down from $100.50 to $92.65.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.