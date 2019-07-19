Ethereum 2.0 January 3, 2020 launch date remains unconfirmed

Ethereum 2.0 could launch after 2019 holiday season but date not agreed upon.

Ethereum price is still battling to come out of the ‘crypt’ following the retracement in the last seven days.

The Ethereum ecosystem is preparing for what is known as the biggest milestone for the network, Ethereum 2.0. The new protocol is still in the development stages and researchers have recently told the community that it is possible that there will be a delay in the launch.

A tentative date of January 3, 2020, had been proposed to launch the phase 0 of the upgraded protocol. However, according to an Ethereum researcher this date is yet to be confirmed and is likely to change based on external factors and other variables.

An ask me anything (AMA) session on Reddit conducted by the co-founder Vitalik Buterin on July 16 helped shed light on a more likely launch date. The January 3, 2020 date had according to one of the researchers Carl Beekhuizen been mentioned during a bi-weekly coordination call among developers and its purpose was to inform the community that Ethereum 2.0 could launch after the 2019 holiday season.

“We need: long-running test nets (however that is defined), formal verification of the deposit contract, and clients to be ready for prime time, but right now it looks like everything will come together in time. We also don’t want to rush clients into developing buggy software just to be ready by an arbitrary date,” Beekhuizen said.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is still battling to come out of the ‘crypt’ following the retracement in the last seven days. A recovery staged on Thursday failed to break past $230 resistance. Ethereum has since correct under $220 and is now trading at $216.