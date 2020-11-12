Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH aims to rise above $475 following chain split drama – Confluence Detector

- More than 52,800 ETH has been locked up in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract.
- Ethereum went through a chain split this Wednesday after infrastructure provider Infura faced technical issues.
Ethereum has had a tumultuous 48 hours as the network preps for the ETH 2.0 upgrade. Let’s quickly recap all the major events surrounding the smart contract protocol before reading the confluence detector tool.
Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract update
Data gathered from Dune Analytics reveals that 52,801E TH have been sent to the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract, amounting to 10% of the 524,000 tokens threshold needed to launch the upgrade into mainnet. As core developers continue to lock up their tokens, it will speed up the network grade and encourage a quicker launch.
Unannounced hard fork causes panic
Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura faced significant challenges this Wednesday, which caused the community to go into panic mode. It looks like the company working silently on a dormant bug, and the resultant update triggered a fork from a buggy chain to a good one. In essence, this resulted in an unannounced fork.
Nikita Zhavorinkov, the lead developer from Blockchair, explained that the code change silently introduced by ETH developers split the chain from block 11234873. Those nodes that failed to upgrade on time got stuck in a minority chain.
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, tweeted that the chain split has caused the exchange to block ETH withdrawals temporarily. He assured users that their funds are safe.
There was a possible ETH chain split at block 11234873. Etherscan and Blockchair are showing two different chains and data after this block. We’re resolving now but have temporarily closed withdrawals. Funds are #SAFU.— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 11, 2020
eg,https://t.co/nhaCTcpacuhttps://t.co/bYfVAIkBCx
Crypto.com also paused Ethereum and ERC20 deposit and withdrawals citing ETH network issues.
ETH climbs up as network preps for ETH 2.0
Between September 20 and September 23, the price dropped by 19.50%. Since then, the price has been on an upswing going up from $320.50 to $460 at the time of writing. However, the price has met major resistance, which has managed to reject the bulls once. The 50-day SMA has crossed above the 100-day SMA to form the bullish cross pattern.
ETH/USD daily chart
Looking at the daily confluence detector, ETH faces two strong resistance barriers at $463 and $475. If the buyers gain enough momentum to break past the $463 barrier, they should reach $475. Any break above that take Ethereum into the $500-zone.
ETH daily confluence detector
Three healthy support walls protect the downside. $455, $420 and $400. These levels look strong enough to absorb a lot of selling pressure. A break below these levels will see the price fall to $385, which sees a confluence of the 50-day and 100-day SMAs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price touches $16,000 but gets rejected and falls 2% within hours
After another run towards $16,000, Bitcoin price got rejected again forming what seems to be a potential double top on the 4-hour chart. Nonetheless, there is still a lot of buying pressure behind BTC as the number of whales continues increasing.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA consolidation to prevail ahead of significant breakout
Cardano is changing hands at $0.1058 after hitting a substantial wall slightly above $0.11. The barrier has remained intact since the beginning of September, forcing ADA to settle for consolidation. An ascending trendline ensured that downside price ...
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK breaks below ascending triangle
Chainlink rose from $10.25 on November 5 to $13.45 on November 6 before dropping back to $11.75 the next day. As of writing, LINK is in a pretty precarious position that could define its price action in the days to come. The bears aim to take LINK down ...
Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT seems poised to retrace as technicals flash sell signal
Polkadot had fallen from $6.29 on August 3 to $3.75 on October 6. Since then, DOT has ebbed and flowed and is currently trading for $4.38. Technical analysis shows us that a price retracement may be in order. The four-hour DOT chart is trending in ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.