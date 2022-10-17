- Ethereum price action set to rally 10% as markets calm down.
- ETH price uses a window of opportunity and low volatility to squeeze some gains.
- Expect to see $1,400 breached later this week.
Ethereum (ETH) price action has seen a strong recovery that started on Sunday after the dust settled following the events of last week. Additionally, a lack of big catalysing events on the data front this week suggests a window of calmness may open up for markets. During this time ETH price action will probably try to eke out some gains as markets turn their focus instead to quarterly earnings from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and Snap later this week.
ETH price has a rare opening to rally in this bear market
Ethereum price action is up nearly 1% on the day this Monday as traders venture small-sized positions in risk assets. No real central bank speakers are featured on the docket, a very light economic data calendar and a few interesting quarterly updates from a few big equity names might be setting the scene for a positive week. The biggest issue will be on Tuesday when Netflix, one of the FAANG stocks to watch, releases its earnings, providing what might be the one speed bump this week.
ETH price looks poised to jump above $1,342, which was the high of last week. Once that level is cleared, not much lies in the way in the form of resistance except the $1,400 psychological level, a key level to be reclaimed by the bulls in order to continue the recovery rally. If bulls can get a daily close above that bar and refrain from fading back below it the next day, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the monthly pivot are up for grabs at $1,444 by the end of the week.
ETH/USD Daily chart
In terms of risks to the downside, these are mainly comprised of comments from president Xi during the party congress in China this week. In an opening statement, Xi mentioned that Taiwan will be reunited with China and that he will make it one of his top priorities during his next presidential mandate. This means that war is coming, and war in Taiwain would be ten times worse than what we have experienced thus far in Ukraine. Should signs emerge of a military excursion into the area, expect to see sharp moves lower, with ETH set to drop below $1,100 in a nosedive move towards $900.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
These two things need to happen for Bitcoin price to flip bullish
Bitcoin price shows a continuation of the bear flag setup with no signs of invalidation yet. A daily close above $19,516 will be the first sign of a bullish resurgence. If buyers manage to flip the $20,737 barrier into a support level, it will invalidate the bearish outlook.
LUNA Classic Price Prediction: A second opportunity to short LUNC’s 50% crash
LUNA Classic price continued to slide lower over the weekend but things seem to be turning around this week. As the new week’s Asian session kick-starts, investors can expect a minor rally that will provide a better entry for the ongoing bearish move.
XRP Price: TapJets files amicus brief in favor of payment giant Ripple
Within days of Judge Analisa Torres’ approval of request, Tapjets a private jet charter company filed its amicus curiae brief supporting Ripple’s summary judgment motion against US regulator SEC.
Crypto Twitter’s hunt for the next 1000x altcoin is on
Analysts on crypto Twitter are looking for the next 1000x altcoin and evaluating hordes of DeFi tokens and altcoins. Based on their bullish potential, analysts have picked Quant (QNT), Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Maker (MKR).
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.