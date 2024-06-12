Ethereum whales bought about 240K ETH after its recent price dip.

Coinbase Advanced witnessed ETH outflows worth over $1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum is looking to enter into key price range following reduced inflation.

Ethereum (ETH) is up more than 3% on Wednesday following huge exchange outflows, increased whale buying pressure and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May reporting reduced inflation.

Daily digest market movers: Massive outflows, Spot ETH updates

After Ethereum's recent dip, whales who hold between 10K to 100K ETH bought over 240K ETH worth about $840 million, according to data from Santiment. Despite the market downturn, this buying activity may be due to bullish events on the horizon like the expectation of spot ETH ETF approvals in the coming weeks.

Following this, about 336K ETH valued at $1.17 billion was withdrawn from Coinbase Advanced, according to data from CryptoQuant. This marks the fifth time in 2024 that the exchange has seen a single-day outflow of 150K ETH and above. If the outflow isn't an internal exchange movement, it could signify highly bullish momentum for Ethereum.

A CryptoQuant analyst noted that a similar activity occurred on Coinbase before spot Bitcoin ETFs went live. Hence, the move may be from whales or institutions anticipating a rise in ETH's price when/if spot Ethereum goes live in the coming weeks.

On the ETF front, Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, says he'll be "surprised" if the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has yet to approve spot ETH ETFs S-1s by the end of June, as most of the critical issues have already been sorted out during the launch of ETH futures ETFs and spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Meanwhile, ProShares submitted an S-1 draft for its spot ETH ETF on Tuesday after the SEC added the company's 19b-4 filings to its website.

The SEC approved eight issuers' 19b-4 spot ETH ETF applications on May 23, including BlackRock, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Invesco & Galaxy, Grayscale, Bitwise, Fidelity and 21Shares. ProShares later signaled its intention to join the ETH ETF party when it filed a 19b-4 application on June 6.

ETH technical analysis: Ethereum poised to rise into weekly range

Ethereum is trading around $3,619 on Wednesday after Consumer Price Index (CPI) data came at 3.3%, lower than the 3.4% analysts' expectations.

The 7-day moving average of the ETH Taker Buy Sell Ratio, which measures the relative volume of perpetual derivatives buyers versus sellers, provides insights into the current sentiment among ETH derivatives traders. A value over 1 indicates prevailing bullish sentiment, while a value below 1 shows bearish sentiment is dominant.

ETH Taker Buy Sell Ratio

According to data from CryptoQuant, the ratio has been declining since the past week, failing to push above 1, indicating derivatives traders have been selling.

The positive CPI data may cause a shift in the ratio if a larger percentage of the market takes it as a bullish signal.

Looking at ETH 12-hour liquidations, over $10 million in short positions have been wiped off the market compared to only $1.8 million in long positions. This shows that the tide is shifting in favor of bulls.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart

If the bullish sentiment prevails, ETH will likely enter the price range of $3,710 to $3,900 within the next day. A drop below the $3,457 level will invalidate the bullish thesis.