Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD contains gains in a key ascending channel

- Ethereum price temporally recovers from Monday support at $195 but downward trending RSI spells doom.
- Ethereum network transactions hit the highest level since July 1 2019 after rowing 75% from February lows.
After a gruesome trading session on Monday, Ethereum managed to recover, reclaiming the position above $200. The dip tested support at $195, marking the end of the reversal. On the upside, Ether ascended to new April highs at $227 but the desire to close the month of April above $250 was thwarted by a comeback retaliatory move from the bulls, which has managed to keep the price under the resistance at $210.
In the meantime, Ethereum is trading at $206 after losing at least 0.40% of its value on the day. An intraday high has been formed at $208.66 from an opening value of $206.83. Amid the high volatility, the developing bearish trend threaten the position of the bulls above $200.
Ethereum transactions surge to the highest level since July 1
The issuance of stablecoins on the Ethereum network has kept the activities in terms of the confirmed transactions on an incredible growth trend. As per the data provided by Coin Metrics, the number of transactions rose to 845,400 on April 30 (the highest since July 1, 2019). This was a significant increased considering the transactions had sunk to a 12-month low in February. According to Lucas Nuzzi, the network data product manager at Coin Metrics:
The recent Cambrian explosion of stablecoin issuance has been a considerable driver of on-chain activity.
Ethereum stablecoin transaction data
Ethereum technical picture
As mentioned, ETH/USD is facing resistance at Tuesday’s intraday high ($208.66). In addition to that, $210 continues to limit the movement north while the 61.8% Fibo of the last drop from $291.22 to a low at $90 could still stand in the way of the price action targeting $220. On the flip side, support is expected at $200, $195 (previous day support), the confluence formed by the 50% Fibo and the 200-day SMA as well as the key ascending channel. If push comes to shove and declines extend, more anchorage in expected at $170 and the 50-day SMA.
According to the RSI, the downward action is likely to stay in place a while longer especially with the indicator retreating farther away from the overbought region.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD consolidates below the red Ichimoku cloud
BTC/USD bears remained in control for the third straight day as the price dropped from $8,886 to $8,864. This Monday, the price broke below the upward trending line and it has moved horizontally since then.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD facing key resistance at the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA
Ripple price has been lethargic in its trading since Friday last week. The weekend session was relatively drab and allowed XRP to stabilize in a narrow range between $0.2150 and $0.2200.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bears must fight for $193.00 to the last drop of blood
ETH/USD touched the intraday low at $195.17 and recovered to $199.50 by press time. The second-largest digital asset attempted a recovery above $219 on Sunday, May 3, and has been trading with bearish bias ...
Tezos vs Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bears reject the previous high in force
XTZ has been on a great run in recent times but it seems that the wave high just cannot be breached. In more recent times, the 0.003 level has been used as support and this level closely matches with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.