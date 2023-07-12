- Ethereum price is on a tear, up almost 5% in the last 24 hours while Bitcoin price drops 2%.
- Altcoins, however, are rallying alongside ETH amid capital inflow into the sector against FUD-infused BTC.
- Santiment says while traders fear crypto markets may be in a bull trap, FUD could drive BTC to $50,000.
Ethereum (ETH) price remains northbound, unrelenting despite the king of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, showing weakness. Behavior analytics tool Santiment observes that Ether and altcoins are on a tear even as BTC momentum fades.
Also Read: Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH attempts to flip $2,300 into support
Ethereum and altcoins blast off
Ethereum (ETH) price is up almost 5%, with the daily price updates flashing green alongside its peers in the altcoin category against Bitcoin (BTC) price, which is showing red.
BTC versus ETH and altcoins
According to Santiment, the capital is flowing away from Bitcoin and into Ethereum and altcoins amid fears that “the market may be in a bull trap at the moment.”
For the layperson, a bull trap in crypto trading refers to a false signal indicating a market in a temporary uptrend is going to continue upward. However, the trend quickly reverses, leading to a decline. Oftentimes, this decline leads to lower prices compared to when the bull trap commenced.
Nevertheless, the on-chain behavior analytics tool acknowledges that if the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) continues, it could in fact be the driving force for Bitcoin price hitting the desirable $50,000 psychological level.
It is the same FUD, however, that has the likes of Senator Elizabeth Warren saying, “there is a new threat out there, it is crypto and we cannot allow that to continue."
"There's a new threat out there, it's crypto. We can't allow that to continue."— Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) December 7, 2023
Elizabeth Warren was given her marching orders yesterday...pic.twitter.com/WvwlZZ8zrb https://t.co/re9kdMCO2z
Similarly, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently said, “I have always been deeply opposed to crypto and Bitcoin [in particular]," adding, "If I were the government I would close it down.”
The assertions by the two renowned personalities only serve to inspire more enthusiasm among crypto proponents.
It should be noted that in the absence of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval just yet, and the fact that the BTC halving event is months away, there is no driving force in the market as of now, save for speculation.
This speculation has metamorphosed into FOMO, the fear of missing out, as investors continue to front run the approvals. With this perspective, Bitcoin price is bullish on a big-picture perspective, with the capital overflows benefiting altcoins.
To put this in perspective, apart from BTC and Ethereum, the total market capitalization of other altcoins is likely to breach through an 19-month-long downtrend that prompted a decline in market capitalization since May 2022.
Total altcoins market capitalization, excluding Ethereum
Ethereum FAQs
What is Ethereum?
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
What blockchain technology does Ethereum use?
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
What is staking?
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Why did Ethereum shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake?
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC headstrong as Spot ETF talks reach technical stage
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steadfast on the higher timeframe, amid news that spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETF) discussions are now at the technical stage of approval. Specifically, talks with Spot BTC ETF issuers have advanced to key technical details, with Reuters indicating that it could signal a shift toward a potential approval.
Ripple set to gain from Binance’s debacle as XRP price rally could send market cap to $35 billion
As witnessed by the recent rise in XRP price, Ripple has overcome every obstacle on its way to becoming the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency. The native token of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance Coin, on the other hand, has been moving in the opposite direction.
Terra Classic price drops 10% as founder Do Kwon faces extradition to the US
Terra Classic (LUNC) price, as well as that of Terra Luna (LUNA), continue to suffer the aftermath of legal troubles of the ecosystem’s founder, Do Kwon, following his arrest in Montenegro.
Challenges of cryptocurrency landscape in Europe
Cryptocurrency is a form of digital money that uses blockchain technology to ensure its security, transparency, and decentralization. Cryptocurrency has been gaining popularity as a payment method in Europe, as it offers many advantages for both consumers and merchants.
Analyzing potential $30k corrections ahead of BTC ETF approval
Bitcoin has slowed down its 2023 bull rally as it approaches the $37,000 level. After three weeks of consolidating around this level, BTC shows no directional bias whatsoever. Some investors speculate this could be an upward-sloping accumulation that leads to a $40,000 rally.