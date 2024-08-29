Ethereum ETFs post inflows after 9 days of consecutive outflows amid ETH losing its “ultra” sound money status

- Ethereum ETFs break outflow streak with first inflows after nine days of negative flows.
- Ethereum is no longer "ultra" sound money, says analyst.
- Ethereum needs to overcome key resistance around $2,817 to validate double bottom move.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Thursday following a recent analysis showing that the top altcoin lost its "ultra" sound money narrative. Meanwhile, ETH ETFs recorded net inflows for the first time after nine days of consecutive outflows.
Daily digest market movers: Ethereum ETF outflow streak, ETH "ultra" sound money narrative
Ethereum ETFs posted inflows of $5.9 million on Wednesday, ending their nine-day streak of consecutive outflows. Inflows of $8.4 million and $1.3 million in BlackRock's ETHA and Fidelity's FETH, respectively, outweighed outflows of $3.8 million in Grayscale's ETHE.
Meanwhile, several investors are increasingly concerned about ETH's rising supply as its annual inflation rate has risen to 0.73% since the Dencun upgrade, per Ultrasound.money data.
For context, ETH's total supply was around 120,060,000 ETH before the upgrade in March. However, supply has increased to 120,309,508 ETH in August, just five months after the upgrade, trending toward levels before the Merge in September 2022. The introduction of blobs in the Dencun upgrade reduced the workload processed on the Main chain and hence decreased the daily amount of burnt ETH.
ETH Supply Growth
In an X post on Thursday, crypto analyst Thor Hartvigsen said that while ETH has become inflationary, the high supply has no negative impact on stakers as the new emissions also flows to them through staking yields. However, non-stakers bear the burden of the rising supply as they suffer a net value dilution of ~0.7. "But this is orders of magnitude lower than other L1s like Solana, Avalanche etc.," noted Hartvigsen.
"Ethereum no longer carries the ultra sound money narrative[,] which is probably for the better. The high $100 tx fees on mainnet were never sustainable and the network is now more usable," he added.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum faces $2,817 resistance hurdle
Ethereum is trading around $2,510 on Thursday, down 1% on the day. In the past 24 hours, ETH liquidations declined to $18.05 million, with long and short liquidations accounting for $11.55 million and $6.5 million, respectively.
ETH is trading within a key rectangle channel, with the lower horizontal line at $2,320 as support and the upper horizontal line at $2,817 as resistance. ETH is also following the W pattern or double bottom move on the daily chart.
A daily candlestick close above the $2,817 resistance could see ETH rally toward $3,300. The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could help strengthen the bullish view as it's attempting to cross above the 200-day SMA.
ETH/USDT Daily chart
Traders should also watch for a potential rejection around the $2,817 resistance, as ETH has retraced twice in the past few weeks — August 14 and 24 — after approaching this level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42, attempting to cross above its SMA. A successful completion of this move indicates short-term bullish momentum.
However, the Awesome Oscillator has flipped to red bars below the zero line, indicating the prevalence of bearish momentum in the market.
A daily candlestick close below the $2,320 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
