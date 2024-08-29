US Dollar strength has begun to plummet! As #bitcoin and the USD have historically been inversely correlated (BTC increases as USD decreases), could this drop be the catalyst to rapidly increase the $BTC price? Let me know! ⏬ pic.twitter.com/WR78IEpFqz

Our study shows that the PolitiFi coins category rose by 782.4% from January 1 to August 25, 2024, outperforming the broader meme coins category, which rose by 90.2% in the same period. Read the full study: https://t.co/Ow19XmKfVi pic.twitter.com/umFVMxcpsR

In case of a decline, HNT could find support at $6.9595, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the February 15 top of $11.0689 to the June 18 low of $2.8500.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 60.35. While RSI is above 50 (neutral), it is below 70, so the coin is not yet at overbought levels, giving it further chances to advance. Traders need to watch RSI closely, as once it crosses into the overbought zone, it could generate a sell signal.

Helium (HNT), the Hotspot Network Token, is in an upward trend as seen in the HNT/USDT daily chart. HNT is likely to extend gains by 8.16% to the target of $7.9994.

OpenSea has received a Wells notice from the SEC threatening to sue us because they believe NFTs on our platform are securities. We're shocked the SEC would make such a sweeping move against creators and artists. But we're ready to stand up and fight. Cryptocurrencies have long…

