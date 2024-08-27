- Traditional investors are on a selling spree as ETH ETFs extend their outflow streak to eight days of consecutive negative flows.
- Whales are also dumping ETH heavily following its recent price decline.
- Vitalik Buterin holds 90% of his net worth in ETH.
- Ethereum is attempting to move below a key trendline that suggests further price decline amid mixed signals across technical indicators.
Ethereum (ETH) is down nearly 4% on Tuesday following increased selling pressure from ETH ETF investors and whales. The selling pressure has also led to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin being accused of not believing in ETH as a store of value (SoV).
Daily digest market movers: Ethereum ETF outflow streak, whales sell pressure, Vitalik Buterin's net worth
Ethereum ETF investors have yet to stop shedding their holdings after the products posted net outflows of $13.2 million on Monday, per Farside Investors' data. As a result, ETH ETFs have stretched their negative flow streak to eight consecutive days of net outflows.
Unlike previous days, where Grayscale's ETHE outflows outweighed inflows from other issuers, none of the new eight ETH ETFs recorded inflows. Fidelity's FETH, Franklin's EZET and Grayscale's ETHE saw outflows of $2.7 million, $1 million and $9.5 million, respectively.
A similar trend is occurring among investors within the traditional crypto market, where several whales have potentially been dumping ETH by depositing on centralized exchanges in the past few hours, according to data from Lookonchain:
- A whale who withdrew 5,088 ETH worth $17.24M from Binance at $3,389 sold all of his holdings for $13.58M with a total loss of $3.66M.
- Two whales that were about to be liquidated on Aave sold a combined 8,208 ETH worth $21.59M.
- Another whale requested to unstake 30,000 ETH. The whale claimed and deposited 19,000 ETH worth $49.17M to Binance for a potential sale.
- Shortly after, another whale exchanged 4,591.8 stETH for 4,589.5 ETH at a loss of 2.3 ETH to avoid the withdrawal queue. The whale eventually deposited 5,145 ETH worth $13.3M to Binance.
Following the heavy selling pressure, several crypto community members have accused Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and core developers of not believing in ETH as a store of value (SoV). However, Buterin refuted the claims, stating he holds 90% of his net worth in ETH.
If I did not believe in ETH as SOV I would not hold ∼90% of my net worth in it.— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 27, 2024
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum falls below key trendline as indicators signal mixed sentiment
Ethereum is trading around $3,580 on Tuesday, down 4% on the day. In the past 24 hours, ETH has seen over $48 million in total liquidations — the largest in the crypto market. The recent price decline liquidated several long positions worth $46.46 million, while shorts saw only $1.8 million in liquidations.
Ethereum is attempting to descend below a key trendline that suggests its price could test the lower ascending trendline of a key triangle. Such a move could see ETH finding support around the $2,000 to $2,300 range before staging a rally.
ETH/USDT Daily chart
ETH posted similar declines from August 2022 to November 2022 and July 2023 to October 2023 before rallying on both occasions. If ETH completes this move, it could attempt to tackle the upper descending trendline of the triangle and eventually challenge its yearly high of $4,093.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed below its moving average on Monday, indicating bearish momentum.
After posting a bearish signal when its %K line crossed below its %D line around the overbought region, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is signaling prevailing bearish momentum at 22. A move into the oversold region below 20 could indicate a potential buying opportunity.
The Awesome Oscillator (AO) continues to post consecutive smaller green bars below the zero line. A continuation of this move could signal weakening bearish pressure.
The thesis will be invalidated if ETH breaches the lower ascending trendline of the triangle.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
