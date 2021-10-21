Ethereum fizzles out just below all-time highs but bulls still target $5,000

- Ethereum price higher by as much as 13% this week.
- New all-time highs will set a clear road map for the $5,000 value area.
- Look for profit-taking to occur over the weekend if Ethereum becomes overextended.
Ethereum price faced a substantial number of sellers as it near its all-time highs. A decisive breakout beyond the all-time high is likely to continue as buyers target the psychological $5,000 value area.
Ethereum price halted near all-time highs, buyers cautious as the weekend approaches
Ethereum price attempted to continue its astounding bullish performance by repeating what Bitcoin has already accomplished: new highs. Plenty of the trading day still exists, and buyers may step in to rally Ethereum higher. However, the latter part of the trading day could trigger a bear trap and push Ethereum to new all-time highs.
The 100% Fibonacci expansion of the July 20th low of $1,721 to the September 3rd high of $4,028 is at $5,000, indicating bulls should have a relatively easy path to hitting that value area. Additionally, the 161% Fibonacci expansion from the same swing is near the projected new all-time high target in the $6,300 price zone.
Buyers will want to be cautious as Ethereum price enters Friday and into the weekend. Weekends are notorious for giving back much of the gains in cryptocurrencies, and Ethereum is perfectly positioned to see short-sellers capitalize on that behavior. The daily and weekly Ichimoku charts show current and expanding gaps between their respective candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen. Within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, gaps between the current close and the Tenkan-Sen do not last long before correcting.
ETH/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
Further warnings of impending profit taking can be seen in the oscillators. The Relative Strength Index is approaching the first overbought condition (80), while the Composite Index could confirm regular bearish divergence – a warning signal for bulls. Most notably is the position of the Optex Bands, which will almost certainly be in the extreme overbought range on Friday, a likely trigger for some selling pressure.
However, if Ethereum makes new all-time highs, it enters into price discovery mode. That means the path of least resistance is higher, and there is no technical limit to how high Ethereum could go.
Remember: the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum “triple halving” in play as ETH price enters new bull run
The Ethereum “triple halving” narrative is looming, predicting a massive rally in ETH price as the altcoin heads towards "The Merge." ETH price is climbing towards a new all-time high.
SafeMoon price hints at another 55% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SAFEMOON jump higher.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB at edge of 20% ascent if bulls conquer last hurdle
Shiba Inu price continues to consolidate as it moves sideways following the tremendous bull run earlier this month. SHIB has presented a buying opportunity as it edges closer to a 20% rally following the emergence of a bullish technical pattern.
Analysts affirm Cardano will outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum given ADA's enhanced scalability
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, made an effort to dampen Cardano's negativity and uncertainty and the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Hoskinson broadcasted from South Africa and shared potential opportunities for the Cardano Foundation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.