- Ethereum whales and major players are accumulating ETH despite recent decline.
- Grayscale's mini Ethereum trust could send shockwaves across the US crypto ETF market.
- Ethereum could resume month-long movement in key range.
Ethereum's price (ETH) is down nearly 6% on Monday after Mt. Gox announced it would begin repaying creditors their Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. However, ETH whales have pounced on the price decline as an opportunity to purchase ETH before the arrival of spot Ethereum ETFs.
Daily digest market movers: Whales create buying pressure
Following news of the defunct exchange Mt.Gox beginning the transfer of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash to affected users in July, several Ethereum enthusiasts campaigned for investors to buy/hold ETH. Spot On Chain data reveals that several whales and major players, including Tron Founder Justin Sun, accumulated ETH despite the recent dip. This may be due to bullish sentiment around the potential launch of spot ETH ETFs on July 2.
Meanwhile, according to Nate Geraci, President of the ETF Store, the unveiling of Grayscale's mini ETH trust fees "could send shockwaves through the spot BTC ETF landscape," considering the company also has a mini BTC trust in the works. Many expect the mini ETH trust to have a very low fee below those of other ETH ETF issuers, as it was rumored that Grayscale's mini BTC trust fees would be 0.15%, which would make it the cheapest product in the US crypto ETF landscape.
Also read: Ethereum ETF issuers launch marketing campaign with slight dig at TradFi
Additionally, Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) disclosed it now has 6.8% exposure — worth $27 million — to the Canadian-based CI Galaxy spot ETH ETF after a quarterly rebalance of its index. According to its press release, this is the largest Ethereum exposure for a US-based ETF.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum could resume consolidation in key range
Ethereum is trading around $3,280 on Monday after FUD from Mt.Gox sparked a selling spree across the general crypto market. Ethereum may be heavily affected despite ETH ETFs on the horizon due to Bitcoin's dominance over the crypto market. Ethereum liquidations crossed $72 million, with long liquidations reaching $63 million and shorts at about $9 million.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Read more: Ethereum ETFs may not cause upward surge in ETH price as many expect
ETH breached the key support level of $3,300, entering a key range extending from $2,852 to $3,300. Notably, ETH traded inside this range for over a month after descending from its yearly high of $4,093 in March. A further decline below the 3,029 support level could see ETH sustaining another month-long move inside the key range.
However, on the other hand, the arrival of ETH ETFs could command buying pressure, boosting Ethereum above the $4,093 resistance.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple proponent attorney slams Michael Saylor’s stand on Bitcoin as perfect money, XRP dips to $0.47
Ripple proponent Bill Morgan slams Michael Saylor for promoting Bitcoin as perfect money. XRP Ledger AMM has crossed a milestone of 20 million XRP tokens in Total Value Locked.
Bitcoin price stalls as BTC miners reserve dwindle; market watches for impact
Bitcoin spot ETFs show continuous outflow from June 13 to June 21. BTC miners have also seen a decline in their reserves. Bitcoin price is trading inside a descending wedge, and a breakout above $64,600 signals a bullish move.
Week ahead: Bitcoin dips under $63,000, meme coins fade with steep correction in top five
Bitcoin dipped under $63,000 on Monday, lowering crypto market capitalization by over 3%, per CoinGecko data. BTC is in a state of decline, and news of VanEck’s Spot Bitcoin ETF launch in Australia failed to improve traders' sentiment.
Pepe poised for 20% crash
Pepe price breaks below the ascending trendline support on Sunday, suggesting a bearish move. On-chain data suggests that PEPE’s active addresses are decreasing, signaling lower demand for the network.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation.