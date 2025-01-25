- Vitalik Buterin shared his views on the rise in political meme coins and its effects on the crypto industry.
- He stated that these tokens act as a risk to democracy.
- Buterin warns politicians to abstain from these types of tokens.
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin released a critical view on political meme coins and their impact on investors, stating that they represent an effective bribery vehicle. Buterin argued that these tokens are becoming increasingly dangerous to democracy and only cause short-term excitement.
Political meme coins come under fire via Vitalik Buterin's post
Vitalik Buterin shared his concerns about the rise of political meme coins, suggesting that they are a risk to democracy.
In a series of comments on X on Thursday, Buterin characterized political coins as "a perfect bribery vehicle," warning of their potential to distort political processes.
Buterin also highlighted the possibility of political meme coins to enable financial manipulations.
"If a politician issues a coin, you do not even need to send them any coins to give them money. Instead, you just buy and hold the coin, and this increases the value of their holdings passively," Buterin explained.
He argued that this mechanism allows for subtle yet effective financial influence, bypassing traditional oversight and accountability forms.
According to Buterin, investing in this class of tokens becomes a mix of donating to the issuer and engaging in a gamble.
He also asserts that the notion "anyone can create tokens for anything, at any scale," has led to a proliferation of projects with little consideration for their ethical or societal implications.
He urged the crypto community to differentiate between short-term, speculative excitement and sustainable, meaningful innovation.
Buterin ended his argument by requesting that politicians be careful of the route of political meme tokens.
A major source of Buterin's argument was Donald Trump's recently launched TRUMP token, which quickly attracted billions of dollars.
The token was launched over the past weekend and amassed a market cap of $14 billion following a 2000% surge. Its price also shot up to a high of $72 on Sunday before dropping to $31 on Friday.
Following Trump's meme coin success, his wife, Melania Trump, launched her token, MELANIA, which caused a massive attention shift from the TRUMP token.
The political meme coins invited criticism from various individuals, including Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Senator Warren and Congressman Jake Auchincloss moved for the investigation of the TRUMP token in a letter sent to federal agency heads.
The letter included that the TRUMP and MELANIA tokens serve as a threat to national security. It implied that Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump added massively to their net worth through the meme coins.
"Nearly overnight, President Trump and his wife's net worth skyrocketed to $58 billion," the letter stated.
Additionally, the letter alleged that Trump and associates own 80% of TRUMP and could dump it on investors at any time, leading to a wide range of losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Dogelon Mars pumps more than 85%, whales dump 128 billion coins and realize a profit
Dogelon Mars price continues its rally on Friday after rallying more than 18% this week. On-chain data shows that ELON whale wallets realized profits during the recent surge. The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation of the dog-theme meme coin, targeting double-digit gains ahead.
XRP lose steam, risks 20% decline despite Donald Trump's presidential executive order
XRP investors realized over $500 million in profits in the past 48 hours. Short-term holders are responsible for most of the selling activity following CME's clarification on XRP futures. XRP could decline nearly 20% to $2.62 as bulls show signs of exhaustion.
Crypto market outlook 2025: PayFI report highlights AI and Memecoins as key sectors to watch
The global cryptocurrency market was sent agog this week as US President Donald Trump’s inauguration triggered a flurry of bullish catalysts. As traders navigate the volatile market trends, a Foresight ventures’ market outlook report shows key sectors to watch in the weeks ahead.
Bitcoin: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.