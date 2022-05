The Solana blockchain has 400 milliseconds block time by design, however the 1-minute average now stands at 659 milliseconds. Since slow block time translates to a disparity with clocks, it reduces the staking rewards. Instead of 182 epochs annually (rewards are paid each epoch), there are fewer with delay in the blockchain.

On-chain timekeeping is running approximately 30 minutes behind that of wall clocks, due to longer-than-normal block time. While this has no impact on performance or network operations, the time reported by block explorers and dapps may not reflect wall-clock time.

The colossal crash in LUNA and UST sparked a doubt among crypto investors and led to fears among holders. Gavin Wood believes Solana price could swing wildly in response to the volatility in the crypto market.

I would hope that people pay more attention to what is belying the currency name when they get involved in a community, ecosystem, economy. The technology cannot prevent people from making mistakes but can help those who want to understand better the facts of the world, what they're buying.

Ethereum co-founder issued a warning to altcoin holders against a drop in Solana price. Wood believes after losing $1 trillion in the recent bloodbath, the crypto market could witness further decline. Cryptocurrencies like Solana , BNB, XRP and Cardano could plummet in response to the price drop.

