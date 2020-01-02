General sentiment is poor across the board and ETC/USD trades 1.68% lower.

The price has pulled back on an intraday basis and 4.446 is the next resistance level in focus.

ETC/USD 30-Minute Chart

Ethereum Classic is currently in a downtrend on most timeframes.

The 30-minute chart below, the price has been looking to base out although the 4.35 support level still looks vulnerable.

The next resistance on the way up stands at 4.44 and if this is taken out it would make a higher low higher high wave formation.

Elsewhere, there is not too much else that is bullish about the chart. The price is under the 55 and 200 period EMA and the RSI indicator is in a depressed zone.

Additional Levels