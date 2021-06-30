- Ethereum Classic price vaults 92% since the June 22 low, overcoming the stiff resistance of the 2018 high at $47.00.
- ETC tags the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $63.15 after yesterday’s explosive 30% gain.
- May’s declining trend line proved to be a minor obstacle during the steep advance.
Ethereum Classic price has overcome several technical barriers during the 92% march higher, putting the digital asset in a superior position to achieve higher prices over the medium term. In the short term, ETC may see some selling pressure, but it should be limited by the resistance levels that have been reclaimed.
Ethereum Classic price greets the summer with a new attitude
Based on the current Ethereum Classic price of $58.85, ETC is on pace to close the quarter up over 300%. The quarterly performance stands in stark contrast to other altcoins. For example, Ethereum has a gain of 12%, Ripple 20%, Cardano 12% and Polygon 200%. Dogecoin stands out with a 365% gain.
However, Bitcoin shows a quarterly loss of -40%, Stellar -30%, Litecoin -30% and VeChain -2%.
Crucial to the tremendous quarterly performance is the recent spike higher as Ethereum Classic price overcame the resistance of the May declining trend line, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-May advance at $43.30, the May 2018 high of $47.00 and the anchored VWAP from March 29 at $55.39. The advance has now placed ETC in a direct standoff with the 50-day SMA at $63.15.
Due to the magnitude and limited duration of the ETC move, Ethereum Classic price will likely experience some profit-taking in the coming days. The depth of the decline should be limited by the resounding support offered by the anchored VWAP at $55.39, a level that was a robust guide in mid-June before the quick 35% dive.
If selling begins to accelerate in the cryptocurrency complex, the scenario of a mild ETC pullback may evolve to a test of the 2018 high at $47.00, representing a -16% decline from the current Ethereum Classic price.
Thus, in the short term, it is anticipated that Ethereum Classic price will experience a mild pullback that will be contained between the anchored VWAP and 2018 high.
ETC/USD daily chart
If Ethereum Classic price closes below the 2018 high during the pullback, it will prompt ETC to fall to May’s declining trend line at $42.30. It would be a setback for the bullish narrative and suggest that the rally may be a one-off event rather than the beginning of a new, sustainable uptrend for the altcoin.
Any bearish momentum below the trend line could include a sweep of the June 22 low of $32.53 and a test of the 200-day SMA at $30.03.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon prepares for 26% advance
SafeMoon price has climbed after a brutal sell-off that ended on June 22. The ascent has sliced through a critical resistance level but is struggling to breach the next barrier. Therefore, SAFEMOON is likely to pull back to the immediate support floor.
Uniswap consolidates before pump to $21
Uniswap price has entered a minor correction toward $18 after hitting resistance at $19.30. The technical setup is still very much in favor of Uniswap going higher. UNI enjoys the current risk-on environment, and fundamentals are still in benefit of it going higher.
These three cryptos could soon recover and reach new all-time highs
Bitcoin price has been down in the dumps with multiple failed attempts to escape the ranging market. Most altcoins promptly follow the flagship crypto, but Solana, Chainlink and Litecoin have a different plan and might recover quicker than the rest to hit new all-time highs.
Shiba Inu price to retest crucial support before SHIB bulls set up next advance
Shiba Inu price has recently broken out of a bearish formation, introducing the potential for a new rally. SHIB escaped above a critical resistance trend line that has acted as a possible turning point for the meme coin’s disappointing returns since the May crypto market crash.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.