- Ethereum Classic price has climbed above the range low at $39.69, an attempt to move higher.
- A minor pullback might occur before ETC rallies 23% to tag $51.45.
- If the swing low at $37.53 is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum Cassic price dipped below the range low on June 22 but climbed above it only recently. This move indicates that buyers are back, and a mean reversion is likely.
Ethereum Cassic price primed for a higher high
Ethereum Classic price reclaimed the range low at $39.69 on June 26 and retested it on June 27. This move resulted in a 6.25% rally, which might continue to head higher.
Such a move would result in a retest of the immediate supply barrier at $45.49. Slicing through this area will open the path for ETC to tag the resistance level at $51.45, a 23% ascent from its current position, $41.70.
While this scenario is perfectly valid, investors need to watch out for a brief and minor pullback before Ethereum Cassic price ascends.
In the short term, the intended target at $51.45 will lead to a pullback. However, if the conditions are right, ETC might rally toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $61.69.
ETC/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, if Ethereum Cassic price slices through the range low at $39.69, it will signal the inability of buyers. This move would further open up an opportunity for bears to keep the price grounded.
A potential spike in bearish momentum that pushes ETC to create a swing low below $37.53 will invalidate the optimistic scenario outlined above.
In that case, the panicking investors might trigger another bearish descent to $34.54, an 8% crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon prepares to catapult 40%
SafeMoon price has shown an affinity to climb higher, which has led to a breach through a resistance barrier. This ascent indicates that SAFEMOON is likely to head toward the midpoint of the range.
Binance exchange banned by UK watchdog as part of latest cryptocurrency crackdown
The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned major crypto exchange Binance, stating that the firm is not allowed to conduct any regulated activity following a notice sent out on June 25.
Ethereum targets $2,045 first
Ethereum price is surfing on the recovery wave. After the dip, ETH is in consolidation and looks ready for the break higher. With the only pivot in the way, the triple top around $2,045 is set as the next price target.
Tezos price finds support, which may see XTZ rise to $3
Tezos price action is ready to complete the triangle formation. The ascending slope has been tested and well-respected, but the top line is prepared for the break. Current risk-on sentiment in the markets and Bitcoin recovery helps XTZ and others recover across the board.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.