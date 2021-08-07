Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC might correct as uptrend exhausts

- Ethereum Classic price is has tagged the $55.58 resistance level for the third time over the past month.
- A decisive close above this barrier might propel ETC by 11%, but anything beyond this level seems unlikely.
- Rejection at or before $62.05 is likely to trigger a correction to $51.48.
Ethereum Classic price is trying to slice through a critical resistance barrier for the third time in the past month. A successful breach might lead to a minor upswing, but a pullback seems inevitable for ETC considering the recent run-up.
Ethereum Classic price at wit’s end
Ethereum Classic price has rallied roughly 48% between July 20 and August 7 but failed to slice through the $55.79 resistance level. The current attempt is the third try over the past month. Even if the bulls are successful in breaching this ceiling, the upside seems to be limited to $62.05. Therefore, investors can expect a retracement after a rejection at $62.05 or the resistance levels before it.
If such a move were to occur, ETC might find support around the $51.48 support level and, in a highly bearish case, $46.52.
ETC/USDT 9-hour chart
Although the upside for Ethereum Classic price seems to be capped, a decisive 9-hour candlestick close above $62.05 will indicate that the bulls are not done. A successful flip of this level into a support barrier will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Furthermore, this development could potentially attract sidelined investors to jump on the bandwagon, increasing the buying pressure. If such a thing were to occur, market participants could expect the newfound bullish momentum to catapult ETC to $70.23, roughly 28% from the current position.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
