Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Don't over complicate the trade

- Ethereum Classic price shows three consecutive days of gains.
- ETC could be s setting up for a 20% rally toward $28.50
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis would arise from a breach below the $22.16 liquidity level.
Ethereum Classic price continues to stair-step north during the third week of February. Traders should maintain a close watch on the digital asset as it seems poised for a 20% rise.
Ethereum Cassic price prepares for a move
Ethereum Classic price is displaying bullish signals that breakout traders love to see. On February 20, the Ethereum- token is up for the third consecutive day, narrowing the spread of a confining range from the $20-22.50 zone.
Etheruem Classic price is currently trading at $23.89 as the recent 3% hike on the day has been catalyzed from a cross for the 8-day exponential into the 21-day simple moving average. The bullish crosses suggest An uptick in volatility will soon occur, and since the price remains above the levels, Traders should expect the winter uptrend to continue.
Based on the technicals, the Ethereum Classic price shows the potential to be rally as high as the $28.50 zone to challenge bears who established their short positions during Autumn 2022. The bullish Scenario potential for a 20% increase from ETC's current market value
Still, traders should consider their risk management as volatility-induced markets can entice traders to begin opening more positions than necessary before actualizing profit.
ETC/USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bullish thesis would arise from a breach below the compressing indicators at $22,016. If the breach occurs, traders can expect to decline, targeting the $18 resistance zone resulting in a 23% decrease from Ethereum Classic's current trading price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
