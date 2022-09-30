- Ethereum Classic price has been consolidating around the $27 level for almost two weeks.
- Investors can expect a dip into the $22.88 to $26.30 demand zone, followed by an explosive move to $30.
- A daily candlestick close below $22.88 will invalidate the bullish thesis for ETC.
Ethereum Classic price ranges with no directional bias in sight. This trend could continue unless Bitcoin price decides to do something. Regardless, investors should prepare for a minor downtrend before ETC rallies.
Ethereum Classic price makes its move
Ethereum Classic price lost its directional bias after dropping 20% between September 17 and 18. The consolidation after September 18 has been around the $27 level and ETC is currently attempting to overcome it.
While the possibility of an upswing is on the cards for Ethereum Classic price, investors need to prepare for a potential reversal that pushes ETC lower. A dip into the $22.88 to $26.30 demand zone is clearly the best-case scenario for bulls, as it would provide momentum to move prices higher.
Therefore, a 5% downswing followed by a quick reversal is likely. The spike in bullish momentum here could trigger ETC to rally by 17% to $30.91. Market makers might sometimes push Ethereum Classic price to sweep this level and collect the buy-stop resting above these highs.
ETC/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum Classic price fails to react to the $22.88 to $26.30 demand zone and continues to slice through it, it will indicate an overwhelming increase in selling pressure. If this trend continues, ETC could produce a daily candlestick close below the said demand zone and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development could see Ethereum Classic price revisit the $20 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
