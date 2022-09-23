Ethereum Classic price has been consolidating between the $30 to $45 range for more than two months.

A minor rally to retest the $32.15 hurdle seems plausible, but a move beyond seems unlikely.

A flip of the $32.15 barrier will invalidate the bearish thesis and result in a potential jump to to $39.

Ethereum Classic price has seen a massive rejection at crucial points, leading to a steep correction. The recent breakdown of another stable support indicates that a further downswing seems likely.

Ethereum Classic price ready for another collapse

Ethereum Classic price is currently hovering below $29.40, which is the midpoint of the $13.33 to $45.47 range. This development for ETC comes after a 41% sell-off between August 13 and September 21, which has pushed the altcoin from $45.82 to a swing low of $26.73.

Now, Ethereum Classic price faces a decision as it tags the $29.40 barrier, flip it and attempt another leg-up or face rejection and drop lower. From a price action standpoint, ETC could dip a little lower before heading into the oversold territory.

However, this downtrend will arrive after a minor run-up to retest the $32.15 hurdle. Failure to overcome this hurdle could result in a sell-off to $25.54, which is the 62% Fibonacci retracement level or the 76.4% variant at $22.81.

This move would constitute a 30% downswing and is likely where the downside is capped for Ethereum Classic price in the short term.

ETC/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if Ethereum Classic price fails to sustain its bearish pressure, it could result in a bullish takeover. If ETC produces a daily candlestick close above $32.15, it will invalidate the bearish thesis and potentially kick-start a run-up to $39.02.

Note:

The video attached below talks about Bitcoin price and its potential outlook, which could influence Ethereum Classic price.