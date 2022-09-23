- Ethereum Classic price has been consolidating between the $30 to $45 range for more than two months.
- A minor rally to retest the $32.15 hurdle seems plausible, but a move beyond seems unlikely.
- A flip of the $32.15 barrier will invalidate the bearish thesis and result in a potential jump to to $39.
Ethereum Classic price has seen a massive rejection at crucial points, leading to a steep correction. The recent breakdown of another stable support indicates that a further downswing seems likely.
Ethereum Classic price ready for another collapse
Ethereum Classic price is currently hovering below $29.40, which is the midpoint of the $13.33 to $45.47 range. This development for ETC comes after a 41% sell-off between August 13 and September 21, which has pushed the altcoin from $45.82 to a swing low of $26.73.
Now, Ethereum Classic price faces a decision as it tags the $29.40 barrier, flip it and attempt another leg-up or face rejection and drop lower. From a price action standpoint, ETC could dip a little lower before heading into the oversold territory.
However, this downtrend will arrive after a minor run-up to retest the $32.15 hurdle. Failure to overcome this hurdle could result in a sell-off to $25.54, which is the 62% Fibonacci retracement level or the 76.4% variant at $22.81.
This move would constitute a 30% downswing and is likely where the downside is capped for Ethereum Classic price in the short term.
ETC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum Classic price fails to sustain its bearish pressure, it could result in a bullish takeover. If ETC produces a daily candlestick close above $32.15, it will invalidate the bearish thesis and potentially kick-start a run-up to $39.02.
Note:
The video attached below talks about Bitcoin price and its potential outlook, which could influence Ethereum Classic price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price eyes retest of $7.5 amid increasing headwinds
Polkadot price hints at a bottom reversal pattern that could trigger a run-up soon. However, this outlook is far from being confirmed as DOT needs to overcome plenty of hurdles to kick-start its run-up. A daily candlestick close below $5.95 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Litecoin stuck in consolidation leads to investors’ balance falling to 5-year lows
“Silver to Bitcoin’s Gold” has been Litecoin’s identity since its inception, and rightfully so since it is truly no different than Bitcoin in any way except that it is not as well known as the king coin. Regardless, Litecoin has achieved sustainability in a unique way.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: The probability of CRO doubling by November
Crypto.com price could fool a lot of investors in the coming weeks. As the CRO price hovers in the $0.10 zone, many declines could be losing power. Crypto.com currently auctions at $0.1065. The bulls are testing the 8-day exponential moving average resistance.
SOL presents day trading opportunities amid a questionable downtrend
Solana price has lost 22% of its market value since mid-September. The Volume Profile indicator is still questionable as to who dominates the market. Invalidation of the bullish idea is contingent upon a few factors mentioned below.
Bitcoin: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone these gains quickly.