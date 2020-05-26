- ETC has lost 1.5% since the beginning of the day.
- The price may retest the upper boundary of the consolidation channel.
Ethereum Classic retreated from Monday’s recovery high of $6.9 to trade at $6.72 at the time of writing. The coin has barely changed since this time on Monday and lost about 1.5% of its value since the beginning of Tuesday amid slow momentum on the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum Classic takes 19th place in the global cryptocurrency market with a total capitalization of $782 billion and an average daily trading volume $1.44 billion.
ETC/USD: Technical picture
From the short-term point of view, ETC/USD recovery is limited by the psychological 7.00 level This pivotal resistance served as an important barrier during the previous week’s consolidation pattern. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $7.60, which is the recent recovery high and the highest level since May 5.
On the downside, the price is supported by 4-hour SMA50 below $6.60. If it is broken, the sell-off will continue towards the next support created by a combination of 4-hour SMA100 and the lower line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $6.40. This barrier separates ETC from an extended sell-off towards psychological $6.00, closely followed by the recent consolidation channel.
The RSI on the intraday charts attempts the upside reversal, which means ETC is likely to retest the upper limit of the channel.
ETC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD struggle to secure $9,000 support continues
Bitcoin bulls are having a hard time holding the price above $8,900 in their push for gains past $9,000. BTC/USD could be grinding into consolidation according to the trends of the RSI and the MACD indicators.
ETH/USD battling the massive resistance at $205
Ethereum price appears to be losing ground during the European session. Intraday gains have been limited under $205 (initial resistance). On the downside, $202 is function as the immediate support.
Bitcoin outflow from exchanges hits 310,000 BTC since March 12 crypto crash
The digital asset market is lethargic in its trading on Tuesday. The Asian session was not eventful at all as stability seems to be dominating.
LTC/USD stuck in a narrow range between $42 and $44
Litecoin narrows below a descending trendline resistance but downside protected at $40. LTC/USD technical picture encourages consolidation between $42 and $44 key levels.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.