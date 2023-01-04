Ethereum network based NFT collection Goobers admitted to gambling away user funds.

Goobers NFT is a collection of 15,000 entirely unique and randomized digital collectibles and with a total transaction volume of 968 ETH.

DNP3, the founder of the collection, was involved in other projects CLU, Xenia and Gridcraft and will share further details of lost user funds soon.

Ethereum based NFT collection Goobers lost customer funds, founder revealed that he gambled away customer funds. The founder DNP3 shared the details with his followers on Twitter and informed that further information on other projects CLU, Xenia and Gridcraft will be out soon.

Ethereum based Goobers NFT collection users lose funds to founder’s gambling addiction

Ethereum network based Goobers NFT collection received an update on how their funds were gambled away by the project’s founder DNP3. The founder addressed the situation and informed his 637,900 followers that he lost his own life savings and investor funds trying to “win big” at the casino.

Goobers NFTs is a collection of 15,000 randomized collectibles on the Ethereum blockchain. The project was launched in September 2021 and has a total transaction volume of 968 ETH, approximately $1.2 million.

DNP3 is yet to share details of the extent of customer funds lost and recovery plan if any. The founder blamed his gambling addiction for the situation and informed his followers of his association with other cryptocurrency projects, CLU token, Xenia Coin and “Play and Earn” metaverse platform Gridcraft.

In his post, DNP3 wrote,

Over the last year I got incredibly addicted to gambling. Every dollar I could find I would put into Stake in hopes of winning big. Even when the big wins did happen it wasn’t enough. Eventually I lost everything. In addition to my own life savings, I also irresponsibly used investor funds to try and 'get my money back' from the casino, which was wrong for so many reasons.

DNP3 shed light on the challenge faced by him, stating that his addiction started with a sponsored stream. Based on the collection’s floor price and trade volume it is estimated that millions of dollars worth of funds were gambled away.