EOS community votes to fire and cut off payments to Block.one

- The EOS community has come together to stop ongoing payments to Block.one.
- EOS members believe that Block.one has done little to support the blockchain network.
- Block.one will no longer receive 67 million EOS tokens in the next six to seven years.
The EOS community has decided to halt ongoing payments to the company behind the blockchain’s network, Block.one. Through a super-majority consensus, the community claims that the firm is no longer acting in the network’s best interests.
EOS begins a new era
Block.one released the software for the EOS blockchain in 2018, running on delegated proof-of-stake by the top 21 producers, voted in by token holders. However, these 21 block producers could be voted out of power by token holders despite having combined control over the network. Block.one was originally set to receive 100 million EOS, worth roughly $375 million over ten years, about 10% of its total supply in return for supporting the blockchain.
However, the EOS community has been disappointed by the firm’s commitment toward the blockchain, providing few use-cases for it, according to the EOS network Foundation (ENF).
La Rose, who formerly ran the EOS block producer, was appointed as the leader of the ENF and expressed his plans for the network in November. He stated that EOS had been let down by Block.one and the network needed another path to move forward.
The ENF had been in discussions with Block.one, with the aim of getting hold of the EOS network’s intellectual property. However, the ENF was dissatisfied with the result, therefore the network’s block producers came together to halt ongoing payments to Block.one.
Around 67 million EOS tokens that were set to be distributed over the next six to seven years to Block.one will be stopped, as EOS claimed that the firm is no longer acting in the blockchain’s best interest.
The ENF stated that the EOS network has taken its future into its own hands by voting to fire Block.one, beginning a new era for the blockchain.
EOS price at risk of 53% decline
EOS price is on the edge of further losses as the token dropped below the symmetrical triangle’s lower boundary in late November on the daily chart. The prevailing chart pattern suggests a 60% decline from the downside trend line of the triangle toward $1.62.
The first line of defense for EOS is at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3.05, then at the December 6 low at $2.81. An increase in selling pressure may see the token retest the December 4 low as support at $2.40 before reaching the bearish target.
EOS/USDT daily chart
If the bulls manage to reverse the period of underperformance, the first obstacle will appear at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $3.57, then at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3.82. Bigger aspirations will target the 50% retracement level at $3.93.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price to provide buy opportunity before LINK surges 35%
Chainlink price is preparing for a move lower as its bullish momentum begins to wane. This downtrend, albeit bearish in the short term, will provide investors with an opportunity to accumulate LINK at a discount. It will also allow them to position themselves for a quick run-up to set higher highs.
Why MATIC price could soon see a meteoric rise toward the round level of $4
MATIC price appears to be ready for a major upswing toward $3.84 as Polygon presented a bullish chart pattern on the daily chart. The governing technical pattern suggests that the layer-2 token is preparing for a 62% climb. MATIC price has formed an ascending triangle on the daily chart.
EOS community votes to fire and cut off payments to Block.one
The EOS community has decided to halt ongoing payments to the company behind the blockchain’s network, Block.one. Through a super-majority consensus, the community claims that the firm is no longer acting in the network’s best interests.
Uniswap price recovers slowly as UNI eyes a 30% upswing
Uniswap price has been on a slow uptrend for quite some time. This move comes as the crypto markets are starting to recover from the brutal sell-off witnessed on December 4. The recent run-up shows that UNI is ready for a quick retracement ...
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.