Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD prepares for lift-off after clearing critical resistance barrier

- Elrond price has cleared a crucial demand barrier that suggests an upswing on the brink.
- A 13% upswing to pre-crash levels at $216 seems likely.
- The MRI’s State Trend Resistance level at $192.21 will be a pitstop or this upward trajectory.
Elrond Price formed a critical support barrier that could serve as a foothold for the upcoming surge.
Elrond price primed for 25% advance
Elrond price spent nearly three days consolidating into a daily demand zone that ranges from $144.58 to $164.33. The recent spike pushed EGLD out of the upper bounds, opening up a path to retest previous swing points.
The recently spawned Super Trend indicator’s buy signal on the 4-hour chart adds credence to this bullish outlook. Hence, if the bullish momentum continues to persist, investors can expect Elrond price to tap the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s State Trend Resistance at $192.21.
This move, which is a 13% upswing, is the first leg of the rally. Surpassing this level could allow the bulls to push EGLD toward the pre-crash level at $216.79.
All in all, Elrond price seems primed for a 25% upswing.
EGLD/USDT chart
On the flip side, if the sellers overwhelm the bulls and produce a decisive close below 143.58, it would invalidate the bullish outlook.
In such a case, Elrond price could retrace 11% to tap $126.15.
