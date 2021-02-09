Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD sees massive 200% explosion but faces extreme selling pressure

- Elrond price has experienced one of the biggest rallies in the past two days.
- A crucial indicator is on the verge of presenting a massive sell signal for EGLD.
- EGLD has reached a $3.3 billion market capitalization, hitting top 20 on CoinMarketCap.
Elrond has been trading inside a massive rally since October 2020 from an all-time low of $6.8 to an all-time high above $200. In the past 48 hours, the digital asset has gained more than $2 billion in market capitalization, placing top 20.
Elrond price can quickly fall towards $175
On the 6-hour and the 9-hour charts, the TD Sequential indicator has presented two sell signals and it’s on the verge of doing the same on the daily chart, where currently we can see a green ‘8’ candlestick.
EGLD Sell Signals
If the daily sell signal is confirmed, EGLD can see a massive correction in the short-term as there are no clear support levels on the way down. Using the Fibonacci Retracement tool we can determine several potential price targets for the bears.
EGLD/USD daily chart
The first potential price target for the bears is located at $175 which is the 78.6% Fibonacci level. The next is established at $143, the 61.8% Fib level. Elrond price can potentially drop towards this level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
