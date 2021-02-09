Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD sees massive 200% explosion but faces extreme selling pressure

Elrond price has experienced one of the biggest rallies in the past two days.

A crucial indicator is on the verge of presenting a massive sell signal for EGLD.

EGLD has reached a $3.3 billion market capitalization, hitting top 20 on CoinMarketCap.

Elrond has been trading inside a massive rally since October 2020 from an all-time low of $6.8 to an all-time high above $200. In the past 48 hours, the digital asset has gained more than $2 billion in market capitalization, placing top 20.

Elrond price can quickly fall towards $175

On the 6-hour and the 9-hour charts, the TD Sequential indicator has presented two sell signals and it’s on the verge of doing the same on the daily chart, where currently we can see a green ‘8’ candlestick.

EGLD Sell Signals

If the daily sell signal is confirmed, EGLD can see a massive correction in the short-term as there are no clear support levels on the way down. Using the Fibonacci Retracement tool we can determine several potential price targets for the bears.

EGLD/USD daily chart

The first potential price target for the bears is located at $175 which is the 78.6% Fibonacci level. The next is established at $143, the 61.8% Fib level. Elrond price can potentially drop towards this level.